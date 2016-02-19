Steroids In Nonmammalian Vertebrates
1st Edition
Description
Steroids in Nonmammalian Vertebrates offers a critical assessment of each identification and/or quantification of a steroid in nonmammalian vertebrates, with particular reference to fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. Discussions focus on corticosteroids, androgens, estrogens, functional morphology of steroidogenic tissues, and biological effects of steroid hormones. The methods used to study steroid biosynthesis are also covered. This text is comprised of eight chapters; the first of which explains the importance of understanding the endocrinology of nonmammalian vertebrates. The reader is then introduced to the methods used in the isolation, identification, and quantification of steroids. The criteria for the identification of steroids isolated from natural sources are described, and the in vivo and in vitro methods for steroid biosynthesis are compared. The next chapter focuses on the functional morphology of the testis, ovary, interrenal tissue, and adnexa, such as Bidder's organ and the corpuscles of Stannius, of nonmammalian vertebrates. This book also explores the identification and quantification of corticosteroids, estrogens, and androgens in fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. Emphasis is placed on factors affecting corticosteroidogenesis in fish, protein binding of sex hormones in fishes and amphibians, and physicochemical aspects of steroid hormones. This book will be of interest to students and scientists in the fields of zoology and biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Why Comparative Endocrinology?
Text
References
Chapter 2. Steroid Methodology
I. Introduction
II. Criteria for the Identification of Steroids Isolated from Natural Sources
III. Isolation and Quantification of Steroids
IV. Methods for Study of Steroid Biosynthesis
References
Chapter 3. The Functional Morphology of Steroidogenic Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Testis
III. Ovary
IV. Adrenocortical (Interrenal) Tissue
References
Chapter 4. Corticosteroids in Fish
I. Introduction
II. Fish as Experimental Animals
III. Identification and Quantification of Corticosteroids
IV. Factors Affecting Corticosteroidogenesis
V. Protein Binding of Corticosteroids
VI. Production and Clearance of Corticosteroids
References
Appendix: Tables A.I-A.XI
Chapter 5. Corticosteroids in Amphibia, Reptilia, and Aves
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Corticosteroids in Amphibia, Reptilia, and Aves
III. The Biosynthesis of Corticosteroids in the Amphibian, Reptilian, and Avian Adrenal Gland
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 6. Androgens in Fishes, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Birds
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Identification of C19 Steroids
III. Biosynthesis of C19 Steroids
IV. Intermediate Metabolism of C19 Steroids
V. Conjugation of Steroids
VI. Androgen Production and Clearance In Vivo
VII. Protein Binding of Sex Hormones in Fishes and Amphibians
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Estrogens in Fishes, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Birds
I. Introduction
II. Isolation, Identification, and Quantification
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Intermediate Metabolism of C18 Steroids
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Biological Actions of Steroid Hormones in Nonmammalian Vertebrates
I. Actions of Adrenocorticosteroids
II. Physicochemical Aspects
III. Actions of Sex Steroids
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140980