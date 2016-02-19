Steroids In Nonmammalian Vertebrates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123703507, 9780323140980

Steroids In Nonmammalian Vertebrates

1st Edition

Editors: David R. Idler
eBook ISBN: 9780323140980
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 516
Description

Steroids in Nonmammalian Vertebrates offers a critical assessment of each identification and/or quantification of a steroid in nonmammalian vertebrates, with particular reference to fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. Discussions focus on corticosteroids, androgens, estrogens, functional morphology of steroidogenic tissues, and biological effects of steroid hormones. The methods used to study steroid biosynthesis are also covered. This text is comprised of eight chapters; the first of which explains the importance of understanding the endocrinology of nonmammalian vertebrates. The reader is then introduced to the methods used in the isolation, identification, and quantification of steroids. The criteria for the identification of steroids isolated from natural sources are described, and the in vivo and in vitro methods for steroid biosynthesis are compared. The next chapter focuses on the functional morphology of the testis, ovary, interrenal tissue, and adnexa, such as Bidder's organ and the corpuscles of Stannius, of nonmammalian vertebrates. This book also explores the identification and quantification of corticosteroids, estrogens, and androgens in fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. Emphasis is placed on factors affecting corticosteroidogenesis in fish, protein binding of sex hormones in fishes and amphibians, and physicochemical aspects of steroid hormones. This book will be of interest to students and scientists in the fields of zoology and biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Why Comparative Endocrinology?

Text

References

Chapter 2. Steroid Methodology

I. Introduction

II. Criteria for the Identification of Steroids Isolated from Natural Sources

III. Isolation and Quantification of Steroids

IV. Methods for Study of Steroid Biosynthesis

References

Chapter 3. The Functional Morphology of Steroidogenic Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Testis

III. Ovary

IV. Adrenocortical (Interrenal) Tissue

References

Chapter 4. Corticosteroids in Fish

I. Introduction

II. Fish as Experimental Animals

III. Identification and Quantification of Corticosteroids

IV. Factors Affecting Corticosteroidogenesis

V. Protein Binding of Corticosteroids

VI. Production and Clearance of Corticosteroids

References

Appendix: Tables A.I-A.XI

Chapter 5. Corticosteroids in Amphibia, Reptilia, and Aves

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Corticosteroids in Amphibia, Reptilia, and Aves

III. The Biosynthesis of Corticosteroids in the Amphibian, Reptilian, and Avian Adrenal Gland

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 6. Androgens in Fishes, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Birds

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Identification of C19 Steroids

III. Biosynthesis of C19 Steroids

IV. Intermediate Metabolism of C19 Steroids

V. Conjugation of Steroids

VI. Androgen Production and Clearance In Vivo

VII. Protein Binding of Sex Hormones in Fishes and Amphibians

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Estrogens in Fishes, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Birds

I. Introduction

II. Isolation, Identification, and Quantification

III. Biosynthesis

IV. Intermediate Metabolism of C18 Steroids

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 8. Biological Actions of Steroid Hormones in Nonmammalian Vertebrates

I. Actions of Adrenocorticosteroids

II. Physicochemical Aspects

III. Actions of Sex Steroids

References

Author Index

Subject Index




