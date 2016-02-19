Steroidal Activity in Experimental Animals and Man
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Hormone Research, Volume III: Steroidal Activity in Experimental Animals and Man, Part A focuses on protection against irradiation damage, anti-mammary tumor activity, body lipids, anti-aldosterone, central depressant action, and copulatory reflex activity.
The selection first offers information on estrogens and anti-estrogens, including relative potencies in vaginal smear tests, vaginal tests, and uterine weight tests, mechanism of estrogen action, and mode action of anti-estrogens. The book then examines irradiation protection and anti-mammary tumor activities in rats and mice.
The publication surveys steroids and lipid metabolism and the activities of adrenocorticosteroids in experimental animals and man. Discussions focus on adrenocortical, estrogenic, and androgenic and anabolic steroids; relative activities of corticosteroids assessed by laboratory and clinical methodology; and comparative efficacies of corticosteroids. The manuscript then ponders on anti-aldosterones, steroid central depressants, and copulatory reflex response to steroids. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in steroidal activity in man and animals.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Contents of Volumes I, II, and IV
1. Estrogens
I. Types of Estrogen
II. Relative Potencies in Vaginal Smear Tests
III. Relative Potencies in Other Vaginal Tests
IV. Relative Potencies in Uterine Weight Tests
V. Relative Potencies in Other Tests
VI. Relative Potencies in Man
VII. Interruption of Early Pregnancy
VIII. Investigations in Vitro
IX. Mechanism of Estrogen Action
References
2. Anti-Estrogens
I. Types of Anti-Estrogens
II. Relative Potencies in Vaginal Smear Tests
III. Relative Potencies in Other Vaginal Tests
IV. Relative Potencies in Uterine Weight Tests
V. In Vitro Tests
VI. Other Activities
VII. Mode of Action of Anti-Estrogens
References
3. Irradiation Protection
I. Introduction
II. Corticoids
III. Estrogens
IV. Androgens
V. Progestational Steroids
VI. Summary
References
4. Anti-Mammary Tumor Activities in Rats and Mice
I. Introduction
II. Steroids Showing Activity Against Mouse Mammary Tumors
III. Steroids Showing Activity Against Rat Mammary Tumors
IV. Activity of Steroids Against a Spectrum of Rat and Mouse Mammary Tumors
References
5. Steroids and Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Adrenocortical Steroids
III. Estrogenic Steroids
IV. Androgenic and Anabolic Steroids
V. Progestational Steroids
VI. Steroid Inhibitors of Cholesterol Biosynthesis
References
6. Activities of Adrenocorticosteroids in Experimental Animals and Man
I. Introduction
II. Relative Activities of Corticosteroids Assessed by Laboratory and Clinical Methodology
III. Comparative Efficacies of Corticosteroids
IV. Structure-Activity Relationships
References
7. Anti-Aldosterones
I. Introduction
II. Steroidal Spirolactones
III. Progesterone and Derivatives
IV. Testosterone and Derivatives
V. Corticoids
VI. Estrogenic Steroids
References
8. Steroid Central Depressants
I. Introduction
II. Relationship of Steroid Structure to Anesthetic Activity
III. Pharmacology of Hydroxydione
References
9. Copulatory Reflex Response to Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Response to Progestational Compounds
III. Response to Nonprogestational Steroids
IV. Relation Between Copulatory Reflex Activity and Progestational Activity
V. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272993