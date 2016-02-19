Methods in Hormone Research, Volume III: Steroidal Activity in Experimental Animals and Man, Part A focuses on protection against irradiation damage, anti-mammary tumor activity, body lipids, anti-aldosterone, central depressant action, and copulatory reflex activity. The selection first offers information on estrogens and anti-estrogens, including relative potencies in vaginal smear tests, vaginal tests, and uterine weight tests, mechanism of estrogen action, and mode action of anti-estrogens. The book then examines irradiation protection and anti-mammary tumor activities in rats and mice. The publication surveys steroids and lipid metabolism and the activities of adrenocorticosteroids in experimental animals and man. Discussions focus on adrenocortical, estrogenic, and androgenic and anabolic steroids; relative activities of corticosteroids assessed by laboratory and clinical methodology; and comparative efficacies of corticosteroids. The manuscript then ponders on anti-aldosterones, steroid central depressants, and copulatory reflex response to steroids. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in steroidal activity in man and animals.

1. Estrogens

2. Anti-Estrogens

3. Irradiation Protection

4. Anti-Mammary Tumor Activities in Rats and Mice

5. Steroids and Lipid Metabolism

6. Activities of Adrenocorticosteroids in Experimental Animals and Man

7. Anti-Aldosterones

8. Steroid Central Depressants

9. Copulatory Reflex Response to Steroids

