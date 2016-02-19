Steroid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229034, 9781483270852

Steroid Dynamics

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium on the Dynamics of Steroid Hormones Held in Tokyo, May, 1965

Editors: Gregory Pincus Takeshi Nakao James F. Tait
eBook ISBN: 9781483270852
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 596
Description

Steroid Dynamics compiles papers presented at the Symposium on the Dynamics of Steroid Hormones held in Tokyo, in May 1965.

This compilation discusses the effect of LH and ACTH on production and excretion of testosterone in vivo, estrogen receptors in target tissues, and influence of morphine on corticoid production. The binding of steroids to follicular fluid proteins, conjugation and excretion of aldosterone, and active cholesterol pool for corticodogenesis in the rat adrenal are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the dynamics of steroid hormone distribution in the body, biosynthesis of steroids in testicular tissue in vitro, and isotopic dilution methods for the estimation of rates of secretion of the steroid hormones.

This publication is a good reference for endocrinologists, biochemists, and medical practitioners interested in steroid dynamics.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Protein-Steroid Interactions and Their Role in the Transport and Metabolism of Steroids

Discussion

Corticosteroid-Binding Globulin: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Phylogeny

Discussion

Effect of LH and ACTH on Production and Excretion of Testosterone in Vivo

Discussion

The Effects of Metabolic Transformations of Androgens

Discussion

Estrogen Receptors in Target Tissues

Discussion

Metabolism and Tissue Uptake of Steroid Sex Hormones in Patients with Advanced Carcinoma of the Breast and in Normal Rats

Discussion

Influence of Morphine on Corticoid Production

Discussion

Binding of Steroids to Follicular Fluid Proteins

Discussion

Differential Control by Sex Hormones of Brain Activity in the Rabbit and Its Physiological Significance

Discussion

Cholinergic and Adrenergic Mechanisms in the Female Rat Hypothalamus with Special Reference to Feedback of Ovarian Steroid Hormones

Discussion

Conjugation and Excretion of Aldosterone: Testing of Models with an Analog Computer

Discussion

Active Cholesterol Pool for Corticodogenesis in the Rat Adrenal

Discussion

Analysis of Steroids in Human Urine by Elution Chromatography on Cation-Exchange Resins with Special Reference to Urinary Steroids of Newborns

The Dynamics of Steroid Hormone Distribution in the Body, Particularly the Distribution of Cortisol

The in Vivo Estimation of Blood Production and Interconversion Rates of Androstenedione and Testosterone and the Calculation of Their Secretion Rates

Discussion

Metabolic Clearance of Aldosterone, Cortisol, and Corticosterone in Various Clinical Conditions

Discussion

Dynamics of Synthetic Corticosteroids in Man

Discussion

Dynamics of Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis from Cholesterol in Adrenal Tissue

Discussion

Biosynthesis of Steroids in Testicular Tissue in Vitro

Discussion

Isotopic Dilution Methods for the Estimation of Rates of Secretion of the Steroid Hormones

Discussion

Subcellular Distribution and Mode of Action of Aldosterone

Discussion

Subject Index

No. of pages:
596
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270852

