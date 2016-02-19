Steroid Dynamics compiles papers presented at the Symposium on the Dynamics of Steroid Hormones held in Tokyo, in May 1965.

This compilation discusses the effect of LH and ACTH on production and excretion of testosterone in vivo, estrogen receptors in target tissues, and influence of morphine on corticoid production. The binding of steroids to follicular fluid proteins, conjugation and excretion of aldosterone, and active cholesterol pool for corticodogenesis in the rat adrenal are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the dynamics of steroid hormone distribution in the body, biosynthesis of steroids in testicular tissue in vitro, and isotopic dilution methods for the estimation of rates of secretion of the steroid hormones.

This publication is a good reference for endocrinologists, biochemists, and medical practitioners interested in steroid dynamics.