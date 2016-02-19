Steroid Dynamics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium on the Dynamics of Steroid Hormones Held in Tokyo, May, 1965
Description
Steroid Dynamics compiles papers presented at the Symposium on the Dynamics of Steroid Hormones held in Tokyo, in May 1965.
This compilation discusses the effect of LH and ACTH on production and excretion of testosterone in vivo, estrogen receptors in target tissues, and influence of morphine on corticoid production. The binding of steroids to follicular fluid proteins, conjugation and excretion of aldosterone, and active cholesterol pool for corticodogenesis in the rat adrenal are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the dynamics of steroid hormone distribution in the body, biosynthesis of steroids in testicular tissue in vitro, and isotopic dilution methods for the estimation of rates of secretion of the steroid hormones.
This publication is a good reference for endocrinologists, biochemists, and medical practitioners interested in steroid dynamics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Protein-Steroid Interactions and Their Role in the Transport and Metabolism of Steroids
Discussion
Corticosteroid-Binding Globulin: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Phylogeny
Discussion
Effect of LH and ACTH on Production and Excretion of Testosterone in Vivo
Discussion
The Effects of Metabolic Transformations of Androgens
Discussion
Estrogen Receptors in Target Tissues
Discussion
Metabolism and Tissue Uptake of Steroid Sex Hormones in Patients with Advanced Carcinoma of the Breast and in Normal Rats
Discussion
Influence of Morphine on Corticoid Production
Discussion
Binding of Steroids to Follicular Fluid Proteins
Discussion
Differential Control by Sex Hormones of Brain Activity in the Rabbit and Its Physiological Significance
Discussion
Cholinergic and Adrenergic Mechanisms in the Female Rat Hypothalamus with Special Reference to Feedback of Ovarian Steroid Hormones
Discussion
Conjugation and Excretion of Aldosterone: Testing of Models with an Analog Computer
Discussion
Active Cholesterol Pool for Corticodogenesis in the Rat Adrenal
Discussion
Analysis of Steroids in Human Urine by Elution Chromatography on Cation-Exchange Resins with Special Reference to Urinary Steroids of Newborns
The Dynamics of Steroid Hormone Distribution in the Body, Particularly the Distribution of Cortisol
The in Vivo Estimation of Blood Production and Interconversion Rates of Androstenedione and Testosterone and the Calculation of Their Secretion Rates
Discussion
Metabolic Clearance of Aldosterone, Cortisol, and Corticosterone in Various Clinical Conditions
Discussion
Dynamics of Synthetic Corticosteroids in Man
Discussion
Dynamics of Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis from Cholesterol in Adrenal Tissue
Discussion
Biosynthesis of Steroids in Testicular Tissue in Vitro
Discussion
Isotopic Dilution Methods for the Estimation of Rates of Secretion of the Steroid Hormones
Discussion
Subcellular Distribution and Mode of Action of Aldosterone
Discussion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270852