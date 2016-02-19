Sternal Puncture - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483166636, 9781483194110

Sternal Puncture

2nd Edition

A Method of Clinical and Cytological Investigation

Authors: A. Piney J. L. Hamilton-Paterson
eBook ISBN: 9781483194110
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1943
Page Count: 84
Description

Sternal Puncture: A Method of Clinical and Cytological Investigation, Second Edition covers the study of the life history of the blood; clarifies problems in hematology; and observes the reactions of the formative elements of the blood to infection and to other abnormal states of the body. Chapters are devoted to the discussion on the myelogram and hemogram procedures; different infective diseases of the blood and various anemias; and a detailed description of the technique of sternal puncture. Hematologists, cytologists, and students of medicine will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

List Of Plates

Introduction

Chapter I. The Myelogram

Chapter II. The Marrow in Leukaemia

Chapter III. Leukaemoid Reactions

Chapter IV. Neoplastic and Allied Conditions of the Bone Marrow

Chapter V. The Anemias

Chapter VI. Erythremia and Allied States

Chapter VII. Infective Diseases

Chapter VIII . Hypoplasia and Aplasia of the Bone Marrow

Chapter IX. Some Protozoal Diseases

Chapter IX. The Technique of Sternal Puncture

Bibliography

Index


No. of pages:
84
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2043
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194110

About the Author

A. Piney

J. L. Hamilton-Paterson

