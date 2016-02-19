Sternal Puncture
2nd Edition
A Method of Clinical and Cytological Investigation
Authors: A. Piney J. L. Hamilton-Paterson
eBook ISBN: 9781483194110
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1943
Page Count: 84
Description
Sternal Puncture: A Method of Clinical and Cytological Investigation, Second Edition covers the study of the life history of the blood; clarifies problems in hematology; and observes the reactions of the formative elements of the blood to infection and to other abnormal states of the body. Chapters are devoted to the discussion on the myelogram and hemogram procedures; different infective diseases of the blood and various anemias; and a detailed description of the technique of sternal puncture. Hematologists, cytologists, and students of medicine will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
List Of Plates
Introduction
Chapter I. The Myelogram
Chapter II. The Marrow in Leukaemia
Chapter III. Leukaemoid Reactions
Chapter IV. Neoplastic and Allied Conditions of the Bone Marrow
Chapter V. The Anemias
Chapter VI. Erythremia and Allied States
Chapter VII. Infective Diseases
Chapter VIII . Hypoplasia and Aplasia of the Bone Marrow
Chapter IX. Some Protozoal Diseases
Chapter IX. The Technique of Sternal Puncture
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2043
- Published:
- 1st January 1943
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194110
About the Author
