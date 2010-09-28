Sterilization and Disinfection for the Perioperative Nurse, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 5-3
1st Edition
Authors: Terrie Goodman-Kent
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724813
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2010
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Terri Goodman-Kent, features subject topics such as: high temperature, low temperature sterilization; flash sterilization; Environmental Management; Monitoring, Packaging, Education in Sterilization and Disinfection; Reprocessing of Single Use Devices.
About the Authors
Terrie Goodman-Kent Author
Affiliations and Expertise
SBC Global
