Pharmaceutical Monographs, Volume 3: Sterilisation and Disinfection provides a strong foundation for the proper use of disinfectants in practice. This monograph surveys the types of preparations required to be produced in a sterile condition and explains in detail the methods available for sterilization. This monograph is comprised of four parts. Part 1 discusses the purposes of sterilizing pharmaceutical preparations to prevent the infection of body tissues, fluids, or cavities with organisms that may produce damage or disease. Part 2 provides information concerning the extent of contamination of pharmaceutical materials, which is obtained by means of sterility tests. Part 3 focuses on autoclave design and an explanation is offered of the background against which sterilizers have been developed and the method in which their major components operate. Part 4 describes the various types of disinfectants, including halogens, phenols, alcohols, aldehydes, dyes, furan derivatives, amidines, surface-active compounds, and derivatives of quinolone and isoquinoline. This monograph is a valuable resource for undergraduate students of pharmacy and allied subjects.