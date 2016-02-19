Sterilisation and Disinfection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483180328, 9781483196138

Sterilisation and Disinfection

1st Edition

Pharmaceutical Monographs

Authors: T. D. Whittet W. B. Hugo G. R. Wilkinson
Editors: J. B. Stenlake
eBook ISBN: 9781483196138
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 288
Description

Pharmaceutical Monographs, Volume 3: Sterilisation and Disinfection provides a strong foundation for the proper use of disinfectants in practice. This monograph surveys the types of preparations required to be produced in a sterile condition and explains in detail the methods available for sterilization. This monograph is comprised of four parts. Part 1 discusses the purposes of sterilizing pharmaceutical preparations to prevent the infection of body tissues, fluids, or cavities with organisms that may produce damage or disease. Part 2 provides information concerning the extent of contamination of pharmaceutical materials, which is obtained by means of sterility tests. Part 3 focuses on autoclave design and an explanation is offered of the background against which sterilizers have been developed and the method in which their major components operate. Part 4 describes the various types of disinfectants, including halogens, phenols, alcohols, aldehydes, dyes, furan derivatives, amidines, surface-active compounds, and derivatives of quinolone and isoquinoline. This monograph is a valuable resource for undergraduate students of pharmacy and allied subjects.

Table of Contents


1. Sterile Products

2. Sterility Tests

3. Autoclave Design

4. Disinfection

Index

About the Author

T. D. Whittet

W. B. Hugo

G. R. Wilkinson

About the Editor

J. B. Stenlake

