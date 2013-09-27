Covering aseptic technique and how to prepare sterile products, Sterile Processing for Pharmacy Technicians ensures safety, accuracy, and correctness of medications. Reflecting American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) competencies, this comprehensive book provides principles and guidelines, laboratory exercises, and hands-on practice with actual institutional orders. Written by expert pharmacy technician educator Karen Davis, Sterile Processing for Pharmacy Technicians also provides checklists that map to ASHP competencies!