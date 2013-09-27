Sterile Processing for Pharmacy Technicians
1st Edition
Description
Covering aseptic technique and how to prepare sterile products, Sterile Processing for Pharmacy Technicians ensures safety, accuracy, and correctness of medications. Reflecting American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) competencies, this comprehensive book provides principles and guidelines, laboratory exercises, and hands-on practice with actual institutional orders. Written by expert pharmacy technician educator Karen Davis, Sterile Processing for Pharmacy Technicians also provides checklists that map to ASHP competencies!
Key Features
- Complete coverage of USP <797> guidelines, basic aseptic manipulations, and working with IVs prepares you for institutional externships and for practice.
- Unique! ASHP competency checklists allow accurate documentation of competencies.
- Lab activities allow you to perform basic, hands-on aseptic manipulations in the lab.
- Tech Notes provide hints that you can use on the job.
- Tech Alerts provide safety warnings and help you avoid common errors.
- Guidelines and objectives are consistent with the ASHP Model Curriculum for Technician Training.
- Student resources on an Evolve companion website help you review and apply what you have learned with quizzes, syringe calculations, and critical thinking exercises.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sterile Compounding
2. Facilities, Equipment, and Supplies
3. Routes of Administration and Types of Compounded Sterile Preparations
4. Calculations for Sterile Compounding
5. Sterile Compounding Process
6. Compatibility, Stability, and Beyond-Use Dating
7. Quality Assurance
8. Small Volume and Large Volume Parenterals
9. Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)
10. Chemotherapy and Hazardous Drugs
11. Administration considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 27th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742578
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292191
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455711277
About the Author
Karen Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia