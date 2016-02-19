Stereochemistry
Stereochemistry: Basic Concepts and Applications is a three-chapter text that introduces the basic principles and concepts of stereochemistry, as well as its application to organic chemistry application.
Chapter 1 describes first the stereochemistry of the ground state, specifically the configuration and conformation of organic compounds, as well as the most important methods for its investigation. This chapter also deals with the kinetics of conformational changes and provides an overview of the so-called "applied stereochemistry". Chapter 2 focuses on the analysis of the internal motions of the molecules and of the corresponding activation energies. This chapter also examines the principles of intramolecular symmetry. Chapter 3 considers the stereochemical aspect of several enzymic processes and the stereoisomerism of monotonic polymers and inorganic complexes.
This book will be of great value to organic chemists and organic chemistry graduate students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter Static Stereochemistry
1.1 Configuration and Chirality
1.1.1 Molecular Geometry
1.1.2 Molecular Symmetry
1.1.3 Symmetry in Simple Carbon Compounds
1.1.4 Classification of Molecules According to their Symmetry. The Schönfliess Point Group Notation
1.1.5 Stereoisomerism and Chirality
1.1.6 Molecular Chirality
1.1.7 Molecules Containing more than One Center of Asymmetry
1.1.8 The Experimental Determination of Configuration. Absolute and Relative Configuration
1.1.9 Principles Relating to the Separation of Enantiomers
1.2 Conformation of Carbon Compounds
1.2.1 The Conformation of Ethane. Torsional Strain
1.2.2 The Conformation of n-butane. Non-bonding Interactions
1.2.3 The Conformation of Cyclohexane
Chapter 2 Dynamic Stereochemistry
2.1 Methods of Dynamic Stereochemistry
2.1.1 Intramolecular Symmetry Relations Between Groups of the same Structure and Position. Topicity
2.1.2 Molecular Symmetry and n.m.r. Spectroscopy
2.1.3 Some Concepts of Reaction Kinetics
2.1.4 Dynamic n.m.r. Spectroscopy
2.2 The Kinetics of Configurational and Conformational Change
2.2.1 Racemization and Epimerization
2.2.2 Configurational Inversion
2.2.3 Hindered Rotation
2.2.4 Conformational Equilibria in Ring Systems. Ring Inversion
Chapter 3 Applied Stereochemistry
3.1 Reactivity and Molecular Symmetry
3.1.1 The Formation of Stereoisomers. Intramolecular Stereoselectivity
3.1.2 The Reactivity of Stereoisomers. Intermolecular Stereoselectivity
3.1.3 The Stereochemistry of Concerted Reactions. The Conservation of Orbital Symmetry
3.2 The Stereochemistry of Enzymic Processes
3.2.1 Structural Determinants in the Stereostructure of Enzymes
3.2.2 Stereoselectivity in the Biosynthesis of Steroids
3.3 Stereoisomerism in Monotonic Polymers
3.4 Stereoisomerism in Some Inorganic Complexes
References
Subject Index
