Stereochemistry: Basic Concepts and Applications is a three-chapter text that introduces the basic principles and concepts of stereochemistry, as well as its application to organic chemistry application.

Chapter 1 describes first the stereochemistry of the ground state, specifically the configuration and conformation of organic compounds, as well as the most important methods for its investigation. This chapter also deals with the kinetics of conformational changes and provides an overview of the so-called "applied stereochemistry". Chapter 2 focuses on the analysis of the internal motions of the molecules and of the corresponding activation energies. This chapter also examines the principles of intramolecular symmetry. Chapter 3 considers the stereochemical aspect of several enzymic processes and the stereoisomerism of monotonic polymers and inorganic complexes.

This book will be of great value to organic chemists and organic chemistry graduate students.