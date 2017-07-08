Stepped Care for Borderline Personality Disorder
1st Edition
Making Treatment Brief, Effective, and Accessible
Description
Synthesizing the latest research and treatment developments, Stepped Care for Borderline Personality Disorder: Making Treatment Brief, Effective, and Accessible aims to make treatment for borderling personality disorder (BPD) more accessible by providing clinicians with innovative brief and targeted intervention methods. Focusing on integrative treatment models, it offers clinicians a vital guide to the management of patients who are difficult to treat.
Acknowleding the early developmental roots of BPD, the book includes sections on BPD in adolescence, childhood precursors of the disorder, and a broad range of etiological factors. It looks at the pitfalls clinicians face when trying to treat BPD, and offers a roadmap to avoiding them.
Key Features
- Brief and targeted methods of integrative treatment for BPD patients
- Makes treatment more accessible to a wider range of patients
- Provides clinicians and researchers with a review of the current BPD literature
- Offers solutions to the problem of treatment access for BPD patients
- Addresses questions regarding the complex developmental trajectories of BPD
- Presents a model of stepped care treatment of BPD and describes research on its effectiveness
Readership
Mental health clinicians; academics in psychology, social work, and psychiatry
Table of Contents
Part I: Research on BPD
1. Diagnosis
2. Etiology
3. Outcome
4. Evidence-Based Treatment
Part II: Applying a Stepped Care Model
5. An Integrative Model
6. Making Therapy Accessible: When Less Is More
7. Stepped Care
8. Adjusting the Plan to the Patient
9. Clinical Problems
10. Unsolved Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114216
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114223
About the Author
Joel Paris
Dr. Paris' research interests include developmental factors in personality disorders (especially BPD), and culture and personality. He has supervised psychiatric evaluation for residents for over 30 years and won many awards for his teaching. Past president of the Association for Research on Personality Disorders. Editor-in-chief of the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, and author of 19 books, and over 200 journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, CA; Research Associate, Department of Psychiatry, Jewish General Hospital, Montreal, Quebec, CA
Reviews
"Joel Paris has written an informative and engaging book that details historical developments, theoretical considerations, empirical findings, and treatment approaches. Using case studies to illustrate key points, it provides a comprehensive reference for students, academics, and clinicians wanting to learn more about this complex and often-poorly understood disorder. Importantly, it presents a practical approach, in the form of stepped care, which can help improve access to treatment for this neglected, and often maligned, patient group." --Dr. Catherine Winsper, Senior Research Fellow, Warwick Medical School, Univeristy of Warwick