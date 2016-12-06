Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition
1st Edition
Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with guidance from the most trusted name in coding education! From Carol J. Buck, the bestselling Step-by-Step Medical Coding is a practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all current coding sets. Practice exercises follow each ‘step’ of information to reinforce your understanding of important concepts. In-depth coverage includes reimbursement, ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, with an Evolve website that includes 30-day access to TruCode® Encoder Essentials. No other text so thoroughly covers all coding sets in one source!
- 30-day access to TruCode® Encoder Essentials (in addition to separate encoder practice exercises on the Evolve companion website) help you understand how to utilize an encoder.
- A step-by-step approach makes it easier to build skills and remember the material.
- UNIQUE! Real-world coding reports (cleared of any confidential information) simulate the reports you will encounter as a coder and help you apply coding principles to actual cases.
- Over 500 illustrations include medical conditions and procedures to help you understand the services being coded.
- Exercises, Quick Checks, and Toolbox features reinforce coding rules and concepts, and emphasize key information.
- Valuable tips and advice are offered in features such as From the Trenches, Coding Shots, Stop!, Caution!, Check This Out, and CMS Rules.
- UNIQUE! Four coding-question variations develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills, including one-code or multiple-code answers.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes allow you to read the official guidelines wording for inpatient and outpatient coding alongside in-text explanations.
- UNIQUE! Coders’ Index makes it easy to quickly locate specific codes.
- Sample Electronic Health Record screenshots in the appendix provide examples similar to the EHRs you will encounter in the workplace.
- Online practice activities on Evolve include questions such as multiple choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, and coding reports.
- A workbook corresponds to the textbook and offers review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and report exercises (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix) to reinforce understanding of medical coding. Available separately.
- Medical Coding Online uses animations, photographs, drawings, narrated slide shows, case-based exercises, pop-up definitions, and professional insights to reinforce coding concepts from the Step-by-Step text. Available separately.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
Unit 2: ICD-10-CM
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
Unit 4: Inpatient Coding
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Online Resources
Appendix B: Exercise Answers
Appendix C: Quick Check Answers
Appendix D: Toolbox Answers
Appendix E: Learning Objective Review Answers
Appendix F: EHR Screens
Glossary
Figure Credits
Coders’ Index
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496391
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN