Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2016 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with guidance from the most trusted name in coding education! From bestselling author Carol J. Buck, Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2016 Edition is a practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all current coding sets. Practice exercises follow each ‘step’ of information to reinforce your understanding of important concepts. In-depth coverage includes reimbursement, ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, with an Evolve website that includes 30-day access to TruCode® Encoder Essentials. No other text so thoroughly covers all coding sets in one source!
Key Features
- 30-day access to TruCode® Encoder Essentials and practice exercises on the Evolve companion website provide additional practice and help you understand how to utilize an encoder product.
- A step-by-step approach makes it easier to build skills and remember the material.
- Over 475 illustrations include medical procedures and conditions to help you understand the services being coded.
- Real-world coding reports (cleared of any confidential information) simulate the reports you will encounter as a coder and help you apply coding principles to actual cases.
- Dual coding includes answers for both ICD-10 and ICD-9 for every exercise, chapter review, and workbook question to help you ease into the full use of ICD-10.
- Exercises, Quick Checks, and Toolbox features reinforce coding rules and concepts, and emphasize key information.
- From the Trenches, Coding Shots, Stop!, Caution!, Check This Out!, and CMS Rules boxes offer valuable tips and helpful advice for working in today’s medical coding field.
- Four coding-question variations develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills, including one-code or multiple-code answers.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes allow you to read the official wording for inpatient and outpatient coding alongside in-text explanations.
- Coders’ Index makes it easy to quickly locate specific codes.
- Appendix with sample Electronic Health Record screenshots provides examples similar to the EHRs you will encounter in the workplace.
- Online practice activities on Evolve include questions such as multiple choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, and coding reports.
- A workbook corresponds to the textbook and offers review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and report exercises (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix) to reinforce your understanding of medical coding. Available separately.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
Unit 2: ICD-10-CM
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
Unit 4: Inpatient Coding
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Online Resources
Appendix B: Exercise Answers
Appendix C: Quick Check Answers
Appendix D: EHR Screens
Glossary
Figure Credits
Coders’ Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 22nd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389181
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389273
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323389198
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN