Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with in-depth coverage from the most trusted name in coding education! From Carol J. Buck, Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2015 Edition is a practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all current coding systems. Explanations of coding concepts are followed by practice exercises to reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, this edition fully covers ICD-10-CM in preparation for the transition to ICD-10. No other text on the market so thoroughly covers all coding sets in one source!