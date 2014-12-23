Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2015 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with in-depth coverage from the most trusted name in coding education! From Carol J. Buck, Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2015 Edition is a practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all current coding systems. Explanations of coding concepts are followed by practice exercises to reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, this edition fully covers ICD-10-CM in preparation for the transition to ICD-10. No other text on the market so thoroughly covers all coding sets in one source!
Key Features
- A step-by-step approach makes it easier to build skills and remember the material.
- Dual coding addresses the transition to ICD-10 by providing coding answers for both ICD-10 and ICD-9.
- Over 500 illustrations include medical procedures and conditions that help you understand the services being coded, and images from Carol J. Buck's professional ICD and HCPCS manuals that familiarize you with the format of professional coding manuals.
- Real-life coding reports simulate the reports you will encounter as a coder and help you apply coding principles to actual cases.
- Complete coverage of ICD-10-CM prepares you for the transition to ICD-10.
- A workbook corresponds to the textbook and offers review and practice with more than 1,500 questions, activities, and terminology exercises to reinforce your understanding of medical coding. Available separately.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes allow you to read the official wording for inpatient and outpatient coding alongside in-text explanations.
- Four coding question variations develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills, including one-code or multiple-code answer blanks.
- From the Trenches, Coding Shots, Stop!, Caution!, Check This Out!, and CMS Rules boxes offer valuable tips and helpful advice for working in today’s medical coding field.
- Coder’s Index makes it easy to quickly locate specific codes.
- Appendix with sample EHR (Electronic Health Record) screenshots provides examples similar to the EHRs you will encounter in the workplace.
- Exercises, Quick Checks, and Toolbox features reinforce coding rules and concepts, and emphasize key information.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
Unit 2: ICD-10-CM
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
Unit 3: ICD-9-CM
8. An Overview of ICD-9-CM
9. ICD-9-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
10. Using ICD-9-CM
11. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-8)
12. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 9-17)
Unit 4: CPT and HCPCS
13. Introduction to CPT and Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
14. Modifiers
15. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
16. Anesthesia
17. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
18. Integumentary System
19. Musculoskeletal System
20. Respiratory System
21. Cardiovascular System
22. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
23. Digestive System
24. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
25. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
26. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
27. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
28. Radiology
29. Pathology/Laboratory
30. Medicine
Unit 5: Inpatient Coding
31. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Online Resources
Appendix B: Exercise Answers
Appendix C: Quick Check Answers
Appendix D: EHR Screens
Glossary
Figure Credits
Coder's Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 23rd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316903
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292016
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN