Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455744657, 9781455744909

Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455744909
eBook ISBN: 9780323292009
eBook ISBN: 9781455775316
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 1056
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems. In-depth, step-by-step explanations of essential coding concepts are followed by practice exercises to reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2013 edition offers complete coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the eventual transition. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding sets in one source!

Key Features

  • Dual coding in Units 4 and 5 (where both ICD-10 and ICD-9 answers are provided for every exercise, chapter review, and workbook question) ensures you can code using the systems of both today and tomorrow.

  • Complete coverage of the new ICD-10 code set in Unit 2 prepares you for the eventual transition from ICD-9 to ICD-10.

  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes in Units 2, 3, and 5 present the official outpatient and inpatient guidelines alongside text discussions.

  • Concrete "real-life" coding examples help you apply important coding principles and practices to actual scenarios from the field.

  • Over 500 total illustrations of medical procedures or conditions help you understand the services being coded.

  • Four coding question variations develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills:

    • One answer blank for coding questions that require a one-code answer

    • Multiple answer blanks for coding questions that require a multiple-code answer

    • Identifiers next to the answer blank(s) to guide you through the most difficult coding scenarios

    • Answer blanks with a preceding symbol (3 interlocking circles) indicates that the user must decide the number of codes necessary to correctly answer the question

  • In-text exercises, Quick Checks, and Toolbox features reinforce coding rules and concepts, emphasize key information, and test your retention and understanding.

  • From the Trenches, Coding Shots, Stop!, Caution!, Check This Out!, and CMS Rules boxes offer valuable, up-to-date tips and advice for working in today’s medical coding field.

  • Coder’s Index makes it easy to instantly locate specific codes.

  • Practice activities on the companion Evolve website reinforce key concepts from the text.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Reimbursement

  1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance

    2. Unit 2: ICD-10-CM

  2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM

  3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines

  4. Using ICD-10-CM

  5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)

  6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)

  7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)

    8. Unit 3: ICD-9-CM

  8. An Overview of ICD-9-CM

  9. ICD-9-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines

  10. Using ICD-9-CM

  11. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-8)

  12. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 9-17)

    13. Unit 4: CPT and HCPCS

  13. Introduction to CPT and Level II National Codes (HCPCS)

  14. Modifiers

  15. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services

  16. Anesthesia

  17. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery

  18. Integumentary System

  19. Musculoskeletal System

  20. Respiratory System

  21. Cardiovascular System

  22. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm

  23. Digestive System

  24. Urinary and Male Genital Systems

  25. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, and Maternity Care and Delivery

  26. Endocrine and Nervous Systems

  27. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope

  28. Radiology

  29. Pathology/Laboratory

  30. Medicine

    31. Unit 5: Inpatient Coding

  31. Inpatient Coding

Appendix A: Online Resources

Appendix B: Exercise Answers

Glossary

Coder's Index

Details

No. of pages:
1056
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744909
eBook ISBN:
9780323292009
eBook ISBN:
9781455775316

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.