Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems. In-depth, step-by-step explanations of essential coding concepts are followed by practice exercises to reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2013 edition offers complete coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the eventual transition. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding sets in one source!
Key Features
- Dual coding in Units 4 and 5 (where both ICD-10 and ICD-9 answers are provided for every exercise, chapter review, and workbook question) ensures you can code using the systems of both today and tomorrow.
- Complete coverage of the new ICD-10 code set in Unit 2 prepares you for the eventual transition from ICD-9 to ICD-10.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes in Units 2, 3, and 5 present the official outpatient and inpatient guidelines alongside text discussions.
- Concrete "real-life" coding examples help you apply important coding principles and practices to actual scenarios from the field.
- Over 500 total illustrations of medical procedures or conditions help you understand the services being coded.
- Four coding question variations develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills:
- One answer blank for coding questions that require a one-code answer
- Multiple answer blanks for coding questions that require a multiple-code answer
- Identifiers next to the answer blank(s) to guide you through the most difficult coding scenarios
- Answer blanks with a preceding symbol (3 interlocking circles) indicates that the user must decide the number of codes necessary to correctly answer the question
- In-text exercises, Quick Checks, and Toolbox features reinforce coding rules and concepts, emphasize key information, and test your retention and understanding.
- From the Trenches, Coding Shots, Stop!, Caution!, Check This Out!, and CMS Rules boxes offer valuable, up-to-date tips and advice for working in today’s medical coding field.
- Coder’s Index makes it easy to instantly locate specific codes.
- Practice activities on the companion Evolve website reinforce key concepts from the text.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
- Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
- An Overview of ICD-10-CM
- ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
- Using ICD-10-CM
- Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
- Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
- Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
- An Overview of ICD-9-CM
- ICD-9-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
- Using ICD-9-CM
- Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-8)
- Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 9-17)
- Introduction to CPT and Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
- Modifiers
- Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
- Anesthesia
- Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
- Integumentary System
- Musculoskeletal System
- Respiratory System
- Cardiovascular System
- Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
- Digestive System
- Urinary and Male Genital Systems
- Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, and Maternity Care and Delivery
- Endocrine and Nervous Systems
- Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
- Radiology
- Pathology/Laboratory
- Medicine
- Inpatient Coding
Unit 2: ICD-10-CM
Unit 3: ICD-9-CM
Unit 4: CPT and HCPCS
Unit 5: Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Online Resources
Appendix B: Exercise Answers
Glossary
Coder's Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744909
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292009
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775316
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN