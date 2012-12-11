Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2013 Edition is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems. In-depth, step-by-step explanations of essential coding concepts are followed by practice exercises to reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2013 edition offers complete coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the eventual transition. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding sets in one source!