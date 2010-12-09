Step-by-Step Medical Coding 2011 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437716436, 9781437723755

Step-by-Step Medical Coding 2011 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781437723755
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Page Count: 1096
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems, providing an in-depth introduction to essential coding concepts followed by practice exercises that reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2011 edition now provides full coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the transition in 2013. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding systems in one source!

Key Features

  • Carol J. Buck's proven step-by-step approach guides you through difficult concepts in the most direct, straightforward manner to ensure complete understanding.

  • Dual coding prepares you for the switch to ICD-10. In Units 3-5, for every exercise and chapter review question with an ICD-9 answer, you are provided with the matching ICD-10 code.

  • In-text exercises throughout each chapter reinforce coding rules and concepts and follow the book's step-by-step approach.

  • Quick Check features immediately reinforce key concepts and test your retention and understanding.

  • Toolbox features provide additional real world cases for analysis and applying knowledge to specific case elements.

  • Concrete "real-life" coding examples allow you to apply important coding principles and practices to actual scenarios from the field.

  • Full-color design with over 450 illustrations ensures easy navigation and presents material in a unique, compelling way.

  • Coding Shots provide tips for complicated coding scenarios and advice for entering the job market.

  • From the Trenches quotes provide valuable, up-to-date insights from instructors and professionals in the medical coding field.

  • Stop! notes offer a brief summary of material just covered to help ensure retention and understanding and provide a transition into the next topic.

  • Caution! notes warn of common coding mistakes and reinforce the concept of coding as an exact science.

  • Check This Out! boxes offer notes on accessing reference information, primarily via the Internet.

  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes in Units 2 and 5 present the official outpatient and inpatient guidelines alongside text discussions.

  • Coder's Index makes it easy to instantly locate specific codes.

  • Practice activities and Coding Guidelines are available on the companion Evolve Resources website to help reinforce key concepts from the text and provide fast, easy access to the most up-to-date content.

  • A free 30-day demo of SpeedECoder lets you complete cases using an actual online encoder.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Reimbursement

Chapter 1: Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance

 

Unit 2: ICD-9-CM

Chapter 2: An Overview of ICD-9-CM

Chapter 3: Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines

Chapter 4: Using ICD-9-CM

Chapter 5: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-8)

Chapter 6: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 9-17)

 

Unit 3: ICD-10-CM

Chapter 7: An Overview of ICD-10-CM

Chapter 8: Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines

Chapter 9: Using ICD-10-CM

Chapter 10: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)

Chapter 11: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)

Chapter 12: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)

 

Unit 4: CPT and HCPCS

Chapter 13: Introduction to the CPT and Level II National Codes (HCPCS)

Chapter 14: Modifiers

Chapter 15: Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services

Chapter 16: Anesthesia

Chapter 17: Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery

Chapter 18: Integumentary System

Chapter 19: Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 20: Respiratory System

Chapter 21: Cardiovascular System

Chapter 22: Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm

Chapter 23: Digestive System

Chapter 24: Urinary and Male Genital Systems

Chapter 25: Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, and Maternity Care and Delivery

Chapter 26: Endocrine and Nervous Systems

Chapter 27: Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope

Chapter 28: Radiology

Chapter 29: Pathology/Laboratory

Chapter 30:Medicine

 

Unit 5: Inpatient Coding

Chapter 31: Inpatient Coding

 

Appendices

Appendix A: Resources

Appendix B: Exercise Answers

Appendix C: SpeedECoder Exercises

Glossary

Coder's Index

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1096
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437723755

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.