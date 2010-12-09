Step-by-Step Medical Coding 2011 Edition

Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems, providing an in-depth introduction to essential coding concepts followed by practice exercises that reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2011 edition now provides full coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the transition in 2013. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding systems in one source!