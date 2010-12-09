Step-by-Step Medical Coding 2011 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Take your first step toward a successful career in medical coding with comprehensive coverage from the most trusted source in the field! Step-by-Step Medical Coding is the practical, easy-to-use resource that shows you exactly how to code using all of today's coding systems, providing an in-depth introduction to essential coding concepts followed by practice exercises that reinforce your understanding. In addition to coverage of reimbursement, ICD-9-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding, the 2011 edition now provides full coverage of the ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding system in preparation for the transition in 2013. No other text on the market so thoroughly prepares you for all coding systems in one source!
Key Features
- Carol J. Buck's proven step-by-step approach guides you through difficult concepts in the most direct, straightforward manner to ensure complete understanding.
- Dual coding prepares you for the switch to ICD-10. In Units 3-5, for every exercise and chapter review question with an ICD-9 answer, you are provided with the matching ICD-10 code.
- In-text exercises throughout each chapter reinforce coding rules and concepts and follow the book's step-by-step approach.
- Quick Check features immediately reinforce key concepts and test your retention and understanding.
- Toolbox features provide additional real world cases for analysis and applying knowledge to specific case elements.
- Concrete "real-life" coding examples allow you to apply important coding principles and practices to actual scenarios from the field.
- Full-color design with over 450 illustrations ensures easy navigation and presents material in a unique, compelling way.
- Coding Shots provide tips for complicated coding scenarios and advice for entering the job market.
- From the Trenches quotes provide valuable, up-to-date insights from instructors and professionals in the medical coding field.
- Stop! notes offer a brief summary of material just covered to help ensure retention and understanding and provide a transition into the next topic.
- Caution! notes warn of common coding mistakes and reinforce the concept of coding as an exact science.
- Check This Out! boxes offer notes on accessing reference information, primarily via the Internet.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting boxes in Units 2 and 5 present the official outpatient and inpatient guidelines alongside text discussions.
- Coder's Index makes it easy to instantly locate specific codes.
- Practice activities and Coding Guidelines are available on the companion Evolve Resources website to help reinforce key concepts from the text and provide fast, easy access to the most up-to-date content.
- A free 30-day demo of SpeedECoder lets you complete cases using an actual online encoder.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
Chapter 1: Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
Unit 2: ICD-9-CM
Chapter 2: An Overview of ICD-9-CM
Chapter 3: Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
Chapter 4: Using ICD-9-CM
Chapter 5: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-8)
Chapter 6: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-9-CM Chapters 9-17)
Unit 3: ICD-10-CM
Chapter 7: An Overview of ICD-10-CM
Chapter 8: Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
Chapter 9: Using ICD-10-CM
Chapter 10: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
Chapter 11: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
Chapter 12: Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
Unit 4: CPT and HCPCS
Chapter 13: Introduction to the CPT and Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
Chapter 14: Modifiers
Chapter 15: Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
Chapter 16: Anesthesia
Chapter 17: Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
Chapter 18: Integumentary System
Chapter 19: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 20: Respiratory System
Chapter 21: Cardiovascular System
Chapter 22: Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
Chapter 23: Digestive System
Chapter 24: Urinary and Male Genital Systems
Chapter 25: Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, and Maternity Care and Delivery
Chapter 26: Endocrine and Nervous Systems
Chapter 27: Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
Chapter 28: Radiology
Chapter 29: Pathology/Laboratory
Chapter 30:Medicine
Unit 5: Inpatient Coding
Chapter 31: Inpatient Coding
Appendices
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Exercise Answers
Appendix C: SpeedECoder Exercises
Glossary
Coder's Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1096
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723755
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN