STEMI Interventions, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 1-4
1st Edition
Authors: Sameer Mehta
eBook ISBN: 9781455747139
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748945
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
In ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the coronary artery is completely blocked by a blood clot. It is the most serious type of heart attack. The best treatment for STEMI patients is to have the blocked artery opened by balloon inflation within 90 minutes of arriving at a hospital. The 90-minute window is called “door-to-balloon time.” The shorter the door-to-balloon time, the greater the chance of survival. Treatment of this life-threatening illness is reviewed in this issue.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747139
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455748945
About the Authors
Sameer Mehta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, Lumen; Miami, FL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.