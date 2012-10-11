STEMI Interventions, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748945, 9781455747139

STEMI Interventions, An issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 1-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sameer Mehta
eBook ISBN: 9781455747139
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748945
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

In ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the coronary artery is completely blocked by a blood clot. It is the most serious type of heart attack. The best treatment for STEMI patients is to have the blocked artery opened by balloon inflation within 90 minutes of arriving at a hospital. The 90-minute window is called “door-to-balloon time.” The shorter the door-to-balloon time, the greater the chance of survival. Treatment of this life-threatening illness is reviewed in this issue.

About the Authors

Sameer Mehta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Course Director, Lumen; Miami, FL

