Stem Cells: Scientific Fact and Fiction, Third Edition provides the reader background information on stem cells in a clear and well-organized manner, this book provides the reader with a state-of-the-art overview of the field of stem cells and current applications. It incorporates an understandable review of the history, current, and first-hand commentaries on the field from clinical and research leaders.

As the field continues to accelerate, the time is ripe a third edition. The first clinical trials have now been initiated to treat Parkinson’s disease, macular degeneration and corneal replacement. Monkeys have been cloned, the organoid field has grown enormously, ‘synthetic’ embryos have been generated from stem cells, and in China babies have been allegedly born with a CRISPR-edited genome. These areas will be covered in the new edition, along with extensive coverage of adult, embryonic stem cells and iPS cells. This new edition distinguishes itself from the multiplicity of websites about stem cells with a broad view of the field. A must read for anyone interested in the field of stem cells.