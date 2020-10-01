Stem Cells
3rd Edition
Scientific Facts and Fiction
Description
Stem Cells: Scientific Fact and Fiction, Third Edition provides the reader background information on stem cells in a clear and well-organized manner, this book provides the reader with a state-of-the-art overview of the field of stem cells and current applications. It incorporates an understandable review of the history, current, and first-hand commentaries on the field from clinical and research leaders.
As the field continues to accelerate, the time is ripe a third edition. The first clinical trials have now been initiated to treat Parkinson’s disease, macular degeneration and corneal replacement. Monkeys have been cloned, the organoid field has grown enormously, ‘synthetic’ embryos have been generated from stem cells, and in China babies have been allegedly born with a CRISPR-edited genome. These areas will be covered in the new edition, along with extensive coverage of adult, embryonic stem cells and iPS cells. This new edition distinguishes itself from the multiplicity of websites about stem cells with a broad view of the field. A must read for anyone interested in the field of stem cells.
Key Features
- Explains in straightforward, non-specialist language the basic biology of stem cells and their applications in modern medicine and future therapy
- Includes new and expanded coverage of cloning, organoids, ‘synthetic’ embryos and much more
- Richly illustrated to assist in understanding how research is done and the current hurdles to clinical practice
Readership
Biotech and biomedical researchers who need to understand stem cells to enhance their work and extend collaborations; specialists in all medical disciplines
Table of Contents
1. The Biology of the Cell
2. Embryonic Development
3. What are Stem Cells?
4. Of Mice and Men: The History of Embryonic Stem Cells
5. Origins and Types of Stem Cells: What’s in a Name?
6. Cloning: History and Current Applications
7. Regenerative Medicine: Clinical Applications of Stem Cells
8. Stem Cells in Veterinary Medicine
9. Cardiomyocytes from Stem Cells: What can we do with them?
10. Adult Stem Cells: Generation of Self-Organizing Mini-Organs in a Dish
11. Stem Cell Tourism
12. Cancer Stem Cells: Where do they come from and where are they going?
13. Human Stem Cells for Organ-on-Chips: Clinical Trials without Patients
14. Stem Cells for Discovery of Effective and Safe New Drugs
15. Patients, Opportunities, and Challenges: Legal and Intellectual Property Issues associated with Stem Cells
16. Stem Cell Perspectives: A Vision of the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203378
About the Author
Christine Mummery
Christine Mummery is a Professor of Developmental Biology at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands and head of the Department of Anatomy and Embryology. Her research concerns heart development and the differentiation of pluripotent human stem cells into the cardiac and vascular lineages and using these cells as disease models, for safety pharmacology, drug discovery and future cardiac repair. Immediate interests are on developing biophysical techniques for characterization and functional analysis of cardiovascular cells from hPSC. She was recently awarded a multimillion grant for this purpose and is awardee of a prestigious European Research Council Advanced Grant. A member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Science, and former board member of the International Society of Stem Cell research and the Netherlands Medical Research Council, she’s editor in chief of the ISSCR journal Stem Cell Reports and is also on the editorial boards of Cell Stem Cell, Cardiovascular Research and Stem Cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
Anja van de Stolpe
Anja van de Stolpe is Medical Scientific Advisor and Research Fellow (Senior Director level) at Philips Research. She is by background a registered clinical internist specialized in hematology with 10 years of experience in clinical internal medicine and hemato-oncology / blood coagulation in academic and peripheral hospital settings. A current research interest is innovative molecular diagnostics, especially related to oncology. She is scientifically involved in multiple translational research projects within Philips Research, ranging from circulating tumor cells to sequencing and array-based diagnostics, and oncogenic pathway modelling. She is also actively involved in Business Development, for which she received the Philips Research Entrepreneurs Award. She is cofounder and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the stem cell company Pluriomics; and a co-founder of the European School for Science Education (ESSE) for post-academic education of medical specialists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Vught, The Netherlands
Bernard Roelen
Bernard Roelen is Associate professor at the Department of Farm Animal Health, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University in Utrecht, the Netherlands. His research is focused on mammalian germ cells, early embryos stem cells and. He is author of >70 scientific publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Hans Clevers
Hans Clevers is obtained his MD degree in 1984 and his PhD degree in 1985 from the University Utrecht, the Netherlands. His postdoctoral work (1986-1989) was done with Cox Terhorst at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of the Harvard University, Boston, USA. From 1991-2002 Dr. Clevers was Professor in Immunology at the University Utrecht and, since 2002, Professor in Molecular Genetics. Since 2002, he is director of the Hubrecht Institute in Utrecht. He has been a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences since 2000 and is the recipient of several awards, including the Dutch Spinoza Award in 2001, the Swiss Louis Jeantet Prize in 2004, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Katharine Berkan Judd Award in 2005, the Israeli Rabbi Shai Shacknai Memorial Prize in 2006, and the Dutch Josephine Nefkens Prize for Cancer Research and the German Meyenburg Cancer Research Award in 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands