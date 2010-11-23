Stem Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123815354, 9780123815361

Stem Cells

1st Edition

Scientific Facts and Fiction

Authors: Christine Mummery Anja van de Stolpe Bernard Roelen Hans Clevers
eBook ISBN: 9780123815361
Paperback ISBN: 9780123815354
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 2010
Page Count: 324
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57.99
49.29
86.32
73.37
83.95
71.36
63.95
54.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
82.95
70.51
62.95
53.51
50.99
43.34
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent advances in the fields of medicine and technology have led to the development of stem cell therapy. A stem cell is a cell that has the potential to develop into many different types of cell in the body. It has the ability to divide and copy itself and at least one other specialized type of cell.

Stem Cells was written to provide information about the development of stem cell therapy, which can be used in the fields of research and medicine. The main goal of the book is to provide readers with an overview of the scientific facts about stem cells and its promising effects on the human body, as well as on the creation of new drugs and medicines. The book also highlights the ongoing clinical research into stem cells and lists the therapies whose effectiveness is being investigated.

Many scientists argue that stem cell therapy will be of great help to patients and society if it is proven to be safe and effective.

Key Features

  • Explains in straightforward, non-specialist language the basic biology of stem cells and their applications in modern medicine and future therapy
  • Includes extensive coverage of adult and embryonic stem cells both historically and in contemporary practice
  • Richly illustrated to assist in understanding how research is done and the current hurdles to clinical practice

Readership

biotech and biomedical researchers who need to understand stem cells to enhance their work and extend collaborations; specialists in all medical disciplines; Pharma and biotech management; health professionals; students in biomedical and medical disciplines; patient advocacy groups

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. The Biology of the Cell

2. Embryonic Development

3. What Are Stem Cells?

4. Of Mice and Men: The History of the Stem Cell

5. Origins and Types of Stem Cells

6. Cloning

7. Regenerative Medicine: Clinical Applications of Stem Cells

8. Cardiomyocytes from Stem Cells: What Can We Do with Them?

9. Stem Cell Tourism

10. Stem Cells in Cancer and Cancer Stem Cells

11. Stem Cells for Discovery of Effective and Safe New Drugs

12. Legal and Intellectual Property Issues Associated with Stem Cells

13. Stem Cell Perspectives: A Vision of the Future

Select Glossary of Terms

Picture Credits

Index




Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123815361
Paperback ISBN:
9780123815354

About the Author

Christine Mummery

Christine Mummery

Affiliations and Expertise

Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands

Anja van de Stolpe

Affiliations and Expertise

Hubrecht Institute, Vught, The Netherlands

Bernard Roelen

Affiliations and Expertise

Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Hans Clevers

Affiliations and Expertise

Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Reviews

Winner of two British Medical Association 2011 awards: BMA Board of Science Award for the Public Understanding of Science and First Prize in the category of Basic and Clinical Sciences

"Stem Cells: Scientific Facts and Fiction provides the reader background information on stem cells in a clear and well-organized manner. It provides the non-stem cell expert with an understandable review of the history, current state of affairs, and facts and fiction of the promises of stem cells. It distinguishes itself from the multiplicity of websites on the subject of stem cells by being scientifically, politically and ethically neutral, explaining pros and cons for stem cells of every sort with the intention of reaching a wide readership ranging from advanced students and patient advocacy groups to clinicians, specialists and early phase medics in training. By providing the background scientific and social information, it provides readers with the information they require to form their own opinions on the use of stem cells on the basis of facts rather than hype."--British Medical Association Board of Science Award for the Public Understanding of Science Copy excerpted from BMA website

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.