Stem Cells
1st Edition
Scientific Facts and Fiction
Description
Recent advances in the fields of medicine and technology have led to the development of stem cell therapy. A stem cell is a cell that has the potential to develop into many different types of cell in the body. It has the ability to divide and copy itself and at least one other specialized type of cell.
Stem Cells was written to provide information about the development of stem cell therapy, which can be used in the fields of research and medicine. The main goal of the book is to provide readers with an overview of the scientific facts about stem cells and its promising effects on the human body, as well as on the creation of new drugs and medicines. The book also highlights the ongoing clinical research into stem cells and lists the therapies whose effectiveness is being investigated.
Many scientists argue that stem cell therapy will be of great help to patients and society if it is proven to be safe and effective.
Key Features
- Explains in straightforward, non-specialist language the basic biology of stem cells and their applications in modern medicine and future therapy
- Includes extensive coverage of adult and embryonic stem cells both historically and in contemporary practice
- Richly illustrated to assist in understanding how research is done and the current hurdles to clinical practice
Readership
biotech and biomedical researchers who need to understand stem cells to enhance their work and extend collaborations; specialists in all medical disciplines; Pharma and biotech management; health professionals; students in biomedical and medical disciplines; patient advocacy groups
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. The Biology of the Cell
2. Embryonic Development
3. What Are Stem Cells?
4. Of Mice and Men: The History of the Stem Cell
5. Origins and Types of Stem Cells
6. Cloning
7. Regenerative Medicine: Clinical Applications of Stem Cells
8. Cardiomyocytes from Stem Cells: What Can We Do with Them?
9. Stem Cell Tourism
10. Stem Cells in Cancer and Cancer Stem Cells
11. Stem Cells for Discovery of Effective and Safe New Drugs
12. Legal and Intellectual Property Issues Associated with Stem Cells
13. Stem Cell Perspectives: A Vision of the Future
Select Glossary of Terms
Picture Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 23rd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123815361
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123815354
About the Author
Christine Mummery
Affiliations and Expertise
Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
Anja van de Stolpe
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Vught, The Netherlands
Bernard Roelen
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Hans Clevers
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Reviews
Winner of two British Medical Association 2011 awards: BMA Board of Science Award for the Public Understanding of Science and First Prize in the category of Basic and Clinical Sciences
"Stem Cells: Scientific Facts and Fiction provides the reader background information on stem cells in a clear and well-organized manner. It provides the non-stem cell expert with an understandable review of the history, current state of affairs, and facts and fiction of the promises of stem cells. It distinguishes itself from the multiplicity of websites on the subject of stem cells by being scientifically, politically and ethically neutral, explaining pros and cons for stem cells of every sort with the intention of reaching a wide readership ranging from advanced students and patient advocacy groups to clinicians, specialists and early phase medics in training. By providing the background scientific and social information, it provides readers with the information they require to form their own opinions on the use of stem cells on the basis of facts rather than hype."--British Medical Association Board of Science Award for the Public Understanding of Science Copy excerpted from BMA website