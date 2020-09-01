Stem cell therapy is a fast-growing field of medicine with remarkable prospects in a broad spectrum of diseases. Stem Cell Therapy: Practical Considerations addresses the biological properties of stem cells, mechanisms of action; as well as actual therapeutic decisions such as cell type, source, dose, manipulation, and route of injection.

After discussing all this data, the book will illustrate how to travel through the idea from abstract question to laboratory experiment, animal experiment and then on to design a clinical trial throughout all its phases. Written for scientists and postgraduate students in the field of stem cell research and therapy. The authors will cover practical therapeutic issues they have long experienced in the field.