Stem Cell Therapy
1st Edition
Practical Considerations
Description
Stem cell therapy is a fast-growing field of medicine with remarkable prospects in a broad spectrum of diseases. Stem Cell Therapy: Practical Considerations addresses the biological properties of stem cells, mechanisms of action; as well as actual therapeutic decisions such as cell type, source, dose, manipulation, and route of injection.
After discussing all this data, the book will illustrate how to travel through the idea from abstract question to laboratory experiment, animal experiment and then on to design a clinical trial throughout all its phases. Written for scientists and postgraduate students in the field of stem cell research and therapy. The authors will cover practical therapeutic issues they have long experienced in the field.
Key Features
- Provides readers the basics and clinical practice of stem cell therapy
- Helps to debunk controversies regarding data fabrication in the field
- Guides the reader through the mechanisms of the regenerative function of stem cells; as well as the therapeutic decisions such as delivery route, delivery timing, cell doses, and follow-up
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in the following fields. Life Science: Stem Cell Biology Research. Medicine: Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine. Healthcare: Disease, Medical Education, Stem Cells, Regenerative Medicine
Table of Contents
I. Historical Aspects
SC applications extending from hematological reconstitution to whole-body regeneration
II. Basic Biology
A. Anatomical considerations
Bone Marrow Anatomy The Niche
B. Definition and properties
1. Pluripotency
2. Self-renewal
3. Proliferation
4. Differentiation
5. Plasticity
6. Homing and Engraftment
C. Classification
D. Sources
III. Mechanisms of SC-related regeneration
1. Transdifferentiation
2. Angiogenesis
3. Stimulation of endogenous stem cells
4. Paracrine function
5. Cell Fusion
6. Exosome mediated functions
IV. Debates in SC therapy
A. ES vs Adult Cell Type
B. BM vs PB Cell Source
C. To differentiate or not to differentiate, this is the question
D. To expand or not
E. To isolate or not
V. Laboratory Decision
A. Methods of SC isolation
B. Ex-vivo expansion
C. Basic concepts in differentiation
D. Delivery routes
VI. How to design a stem cell therapy trial
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215692
About the Author
Hala Gabr
Dr. Gabr is a Professor of Hematology in the Department of Clinical Pathology at Cairo University, in Egypt. She received her Doctor’s Degree in Clinical and Chemical Pathology in 1995 from Cairo University, where she also received her Bachelor, Master’s and completed her residency. Dr. Gabr’s subspecialty is tissue culture, cytogenetics and stem cell biology and she has published 27 papers in international journals. Dr. Gabr is member of the International Society for Hematology and Stem Cells "ISEH", a member of the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), a council member of the International Federation of Neurorestoratology, a scientific advisor of the "Egyptian Foundation of Molecular Biology", a scientific advisor of the "Egyptian Society for Progenitor Cell Research", a member of the Egyptian society of Laboratory medicine, a member of the Egyptian society of Hematology & Research and a reviewer for the European Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Hematology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Cairo University, Egypt
Wael Abo El-Kheir
Wael Abo Elkheir completed his PhD from Cairo University, Egypt. He is the Vice President, Founder and Board Member of the Egyptian Society for Progenitor Stem Cell Research (ESPCR), a society initiated with the mission of enhancing scientific research and cooperation in the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine. Dr. Elkheir is the Director of a number of registered clinical trials in the field of stem cell therapy, especially for neuro-regeneration and musculoskeletal disorders. He has published more than 20 papers in reputed journals. He is member of the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT), a member of the National Stem Cell Committee, laboratory consultant of the Al-Azhar University Stem Cell Therapy for Spinal Cord Injury Project, laboratory consultant of the National Institute for Cardiology Project for Stem Cell Therapy and scientific advisor of the "Egyptian Foundation of Molecular Biology".
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Founder and Board Member, Egyptian Society for Progenitor Stem Cell Research (ESPCR)