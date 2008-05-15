Stem Cell Culture, Volume 86

Contributors to Volume 86

Preface

Biography

Derivation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells in Standard and Chemically Defined Conditions

I Introduction

II Methods

III Discussion

IV Materials

Autogeneic Feeders for the Culture of Undifferentiated Human Embryonic Stem Cells in Feeder and Feederâ€Free Conditions

I Introduction

II Methods and Materials

III Results

IV Discussion and Summary

Microporous Membrane Growth Substrates for Embryonic Stem Cell Culture and Differentiation

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Summary

Culture of Rodent Spermatogonial Stem Cells, Male Germline Stem Cells of the Postnatal Animal

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Materials

V Discussion

Characterization of Human Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells and Their Pluripotential Capability

I Introduction

II Amniotic Fluid Cell Composition and Stem Cells

III In Vitro Potential of Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells

IV Ex Vivo and In Vivo Application of Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells

V Discussion

Method to Isolate Mesenchymalâ€Like Cells from Wharton's Jelly of Umbilical Cord

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Materials

V UCMSCs and Culture Characteristics

VI Discussion

Isolation, Characterization, and Differentiation of Human Umbilical Cord Perivascular Cells (HUCPVCs)

I Introduction

II Methods

III Concluding Remarks

Hepatic Stem Cells and Hepatoblasts: Identification, Isolation, and Ex Vivo Maintenance

I Introduction

II Epithelialâ€“Mesenchymal Relationship

III Stem Cells and Lineage Biology

IV Liver Processing

V Fractionation of Liver Cell Subpopulations

VI Feeder Cells

VII Extracellular Matrix

VIII Culture Media

IX Monolayer Cultures of Cells

X Threeâ€Dimensional Systems

Acknowledgments

Appendix 1: Nomenclature, Glossary, and Abbreviations

Appendix 2: Details on the Preparation of Buffers/Reagents

Appendix 3: Commercial Sources of Reagents

Appendix 4: Sources of Primary and Secondary Antibodies for Immunoselection and for Characterization of the Cells. (See Below for Suppliers and the Location of the Suppliers)

Culture of Pluripotent Neural Epithelial Progenitor Cells from E9 Rat Embryo

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Materials

V Discussion

VI Summary

Primary and Multipassage Culture of Human Fetal Kidney Epithelial Progenitor Cells

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Materials

V Discussion

VI Summary

Isolation of Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells from Bone and Adipose Tissue

I Introduction

II Isolation of hMSCs from Trabecular Bone

III Isolation of hMSCs from Adipose Tissue

IV Growth, Subculture, and Cryopreservation of Undifferentiated hMSCs

V Surface Marker Characterization of hMSCs

VI hMSC Differentiation Assays for Osteogenic, Adipogenic, and Chondrogenic Pathways

VII Summary

Culture of Mesenchymal Stem/Progenitor Cells in Adhesionâ€Independent Conditions

I Introduction

II Suspension Culture of Bone Marrowâ€Derived MPCs

III Analysis of Suspension Culture

IV Mechanism of MPC Expansion in Suspension

V Discussion

Purification and Longâ€Term Culture of Multipotent Progenitor Cells Affiliated with the Walls of Human Blood Vessels: Myoendothelial Cells and Pericytes

I Introduction

II Materials and Methods: Cell Analysis and Purification by Flow Cytometry

III Materials and Methods: Longâ€Term Culture of Human Blood Vesselâ€Associated Progenitor Cells

IV Materials and Methods: Proliferation Kinetics of Human Myoendothelial Cells and Pericytes

V Materials and Methods: Genotypic and Phenotypic Analyses of Longâ€Term Cultured Cells

VI Conclusion

Isolation and Culture of Colon Cancer Stem Cells

I Introduction

II Identification of CSCs in Colon Cancer Tissue

III Isolation and Propagation of Colon CSCs

IV Discussion

Isolation and Establishment of Human Tumor Stem Cells

I Introduction

II Rationale

III Methods

IV Results

V Discussion

VI Materials

Stem Cells from Cartilaginous and Bony Fish

I Introduction to Models and Uses

II Embryonal Stem Cells

III Tissueâ€Specific Stem Cells

IV Outlook and Future Contributions

Index

Volume in Series