Stellate Cells in Health and Disease is a comprehensive reference providing the most up-to-date knowledge and perspectives on the function of stellate cells affecting the liver and other organs.

The text presents comprehensive coverage of their already established role in hepatic fibrosis along with the newer emerging evidence for stellate cell participation in the liver cell (hepatocyte) survival and regeneration, hepatic immunobiology, transplant tolerance, and liver cancer.

Chapters describe both animal and human research and the relevance of findings from animal research to human pathophysiology, and also contain sections on future directions which will be of special interest to basic and clinical researchers working on liver fibrosis, hepatic biology, and pathobiology.