Stealing the Network - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490818, 9780080517759

Stealing the Network

1st Edition

How to Own a Shadow

Authors: Johnny Long Timothy Mullen Ryan Russell
eBook ISBN: 9780080517759
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490818
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 1st February 2007
Page Count: 448
Description

The best-selling Stealing the Network series reaches its climactic conclusion as law enforcement and organized crime form a high-tech web in an attempt to bring down the shadowy hacker-villain known as Knuth in the most technically sophisticated Stealing book yet.

Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow is the final book in Syngress’ ground breaking, best-selling, Stealing the Network series. As with previous title, How to Own a Shadow is a fictional story that demonstrates accurate, highly detailed scenarios of computer intrusions and counter-strikes. In How to Own a Thief, Knuth, the master-mind, shadowy figure from previous books, is tracked across the world and the Web by cyber adversaries with skill to match his own. Readers will be amazed at how Knuth, Law Enforcement, and Organized crime twist and torque everything from game stations, printers and fax machines to service provider class switches and routers steal, deceive, and obfuscate. From physical security to open source information gathering, Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow will entertain and educate the reader on every page.

Key Features

  • The final book in the Stealing the Network series will be a must read for the 50,000 readers worldwide of the first three titles
  • Law enforcement and security professionals will gain practical, technical knowledge for apprehending the most supplicated cyber-adversaries

Readership

This book is written for everyone in the Hacker and Infosec communities as well as technical hobbyists and tinkerers who have a burning desire to figure out how things really work. The Hacker and Infosec communities are tightly-knit groups where the authors of this book are extremely well known and command a great deal of respect and recognition.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Authors

Story Editor

Technical Inspiration

Contributing Authors and Technical Editors, STN: How to Own an Identity

Contributing Authors

Special Contributor

Foreword Contributor

Copyeditor

Technical Editor and Contributor, STN: How to Own a Continent

Contributors

Technical Reviewer

Technical Advisors

Technical Editor STN: How to Own the Box

Contributing Authors

Preface

Foreword

Chapter 1: Travel Plans

From the Diary of Robert Knoll, Senior

Chapter 2: Back in the Saddle

Chapter 3: Old Man and a Ghost

Chapter 4: Rootkit

From the Diary of Robert Knoll, Senior

Chapter 5: Paul

Blue Paint, Dark Skies

Rubber Bouncing Swords

A Hacker in the Making

Chapter 6: The Birth of Pawn

Showing Off For Rafa

The POST Challenge

“C” Is For Cookie

Chapter 7: Dishonorable Discharge

A ‘Blah’ Sort of Day

Just Another Random Encounter

Damsel In Distress

You’re Not Just a Customer

First Contact

I’ve got an RFIDea …

Testing the Shark-Infested Waters

I’ve Got Good News and Bad News

Chapter 8: McGaylver

Flashback to Knuth

There’s Something Else

The Chase

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080517759
Paperback ISBN:
9781597490818

About the Author

Johnny Long

Johnny Long is a Christian by grace, a professional hacker by trade, a pirate by blood, a ninja in training, a security researcher and author. He can be found lurking at his website (http://johnny.ihackstuff.com). He is the founder of Hackers For Charity(http://ihackcharities.org), an organization that provides hackers with job experience while leveraging their skills for charities that need those skills.

Affiliations and Expertise

Security Researcher

Timothy Mullen

Ryan Russell

Affiliations and Expertise

Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.

