Stealing the Network
1st Edition
How to Own a Shadow
Description
The best-selling Stealing the Network series reaches its climactic conclusion as law enforcement and organized crime form a high-tech web in an attempt to bring down the shadowy hacker-villain known as Knuth in the most technically sophisticated Stealing book yet.
Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow is the final book in Syngress’ ground breaking, best-selling, Stealing the Network series. As with previous title, How to Own a Shadow is a fictional story that demonstrates accurate, highly detailed scenarios of computer intrusions and counter-strikes. In How to Own a Thief, Knuth, the master-mind, shadowy figure from previous books, is tracked across the world and the Web by cyber adversaries with skill to match his own. Readers will be amazed at how Knuth, Law Enforcement, and Organized crime twist and torque everything from game stations, printers and fax machines to service provider class switches and routers steal, deceive, and obfuscate. From physical security to open source information gathering, Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow will entertain and educate the reader on every page.
Key Features
- The final book in the Stealing the Network series will be a must read for the 50,000 readers worldwide of the first three titles
- Law enforcement and security professionals will gain practical, technical knowledge for apprehending the most supplicated cyber-adversaries
Readership
This book is written for everyone in the Hacker and Infosec communities as well as technical hobbyists and tinkerers who have a burning desire to figure out how things really work. The Hacker and Infosec communities are tightly-knit groups where the authors of this book are extremely well known and command a great deal of respect and recognition.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Authors
Story Editor
Technical Inspiration
Contributing Authors and Technical Editors, STN: How to Own an Identity
Contributing Authors
Special Contributor
Foreword Contributor
Copyeditor
Technical Editor and Contributor, STN: How to Own a Continent
Contributors
Technical Reviewer
Technical Advisors
Technical Editor STN: How to Own the Box
Contributing Authors
Preface
Foreword
Chapter 1: Travel Plans
From the Diary of Robert Knoll, Senior
Chapter 2: Back in the Saddle
Chapter 3: Old Man and a Ghost
Chapter 4: Rootkit
From the Diary of Robert Knoll, Senior
Chapter 5: Paul
Blue Paint, Dark Skies
Rubber Bouncing Swords
A Hacker in the Making
Chapter 6: The Birth of Pawn
Showing Off For Rafa
The POST Challenge
“C” Is For Cookie
Chapter 7: Dishonorable Discharge
A ‘Blah’ Sort of Day
Just Another Random Encounter
Damsel In Distress
You’re Not Just a Customer
First Contact
I’ve got an RFIDea …
Testing the Shark-Infested Waters
I’ve Got Good News and Bad News
Chapter 8: McGaylver
Flashback to Knuth
There’s Something Else
The Chase
- No. of pages:
- 448
- English
- © Syngress 2006
- 1st February 2007
- Syngress
- 9780080517759
- 9781597490818
About the Author
Johnny Long
Johnny Long is a Christian by grace, a professional hacker by trade, a pirate by blood, a ninja in training, a security researcher and author. He can be found lurking at his website (http://johnny.ihackstuff.com). He is the founder of Hackers For Charity(http://ihackcharities.org), an organization that provides hackers with job experience while leveraging their skills for charities that need those skills.
Security Researcher
Timothy Mullen
Ryan Russell
Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.