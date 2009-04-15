Stealing the Network: The Complete Series Collector's Edition, Final Chapter, and DVD
1st Edition
Description
"Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box is a unique book in the fiction department. It combines stories that are fictional, with technology that is real. While none of the stories have happened, there is no reason why they could not. You could argue it provides a road map for criminal hackers, but I say it does something else: it provides a glimpse into the creative minds of some of today’s best hackers, and even the best hackers will tell you that the game is a mental one." – from the Foreword to the first Stealing the Network book, How to Own the Box, Jeff Moss, Founder & Director, Black Hat, Inc. and Founder of DEFCON
For the very first time the complete Stealing the Network epic is available in an enormous, over 1000 page volume complete with the final chapter of the saga and a DVD filled with behind the scenes video footage!
These groundbreaking books created a fictional world of hacker superheroes and villains based on real world technology, tools, and tactics. It is almost as if the authors peered into the future as many of the techniques and scenarios in these books have come to pass.
This book contains all of the material from each of the four books in the Stealing the Network series.
All of the stories and tech from:
- How to Own the Box
- How to Own a Continent
- How to Own an Identity
- How to Own a Shadow
Plus:
- Finally - find out how the story ends! The final chapter is here!
- A DVD full of behind the scenes stories and insider info about the making of these cult classics!
- Now for the first time the entire series is one 1000+ page book
The DVD contains 20 minutes of behind the scenes footage
Readers will finally learn the fate of "Knuth" in the much anticipated Final Chapter
Security professionals, hackers, and geeks everywhere.
Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow (Annotated); Stealing the Network: The Final Chapter
1080
- 1080
English
- English
© Syngress 2009
- © Syngress 2009
15th April 2009
- 15th April 2009
Syngress
- Syngress
9780080949208
- 9780080949208
9781597492997
- 9781597492997
About the Author
Johnny Long
Johnny Long is a Christian by grace, a professional hacker by trade, a pirate by blood, a ninja in training, a security researcher and author. He can be found lurking at his website (http://johnny.ihackstuff.com). He is the founder of Hackers For Charity(http://ihackcharities.org), an organization that provides hackers with job experience while leveraging their skills for charities that need those skills.
Ryan Russell
Timothy Mullen
