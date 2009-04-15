Stealing the Network: The Complete Series Collector's Edition, Final Chapter, and DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492997, 9780080949208

Stealing the Network: The Complete Series Collector's Edition, Final Chapter, and DVD

1st Edition

Authors: Johnny Long Ryan Russell Timothy Mullen
eBook ISBN: 9780080949208
Hardcover ISBN: 9781597492997
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th April 2009
Page Count: 1080
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
52.69
101.77
86.50
89.95
76.46
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
32.99
28.04
59.95
50.96
40.95
34.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box is a unique book in the fiction department. It combines stories that are fictional, with technology that is real. While none of the stories have happened, there is no reason why they could not. You could argue it provides a road map for criminal hackers, but I say it does something else: it provides a glimpse into the creative minds of some of today’s best hackers, and even the best hackers will tell you that the game is a mental one." – from the Foreword to the first Stealing the Network book, How to Own the Box, Jeff Moss, Founder & Director, Black Hat, Inc. and Founder of DEFCON

For the very first time the complete Stealing the Network epic is available in an enormous, over 1000 page volume complete with the final chapter of the saga and a DVD filled with behind the scenes video footage!

These groundbreaking books created a fictional world of hacker superheroes and villains based on real world technology, tools, and tactics. It is almost as if the authors peered into the future as many of the techniques and scenarios in these books have come to pass.

This book contains all of the material from each of the four books in the Stealing the Network series.

All of the stories and tech from:

  • How to Own the Box

  • How to Own a Continent

  • How to Own an Identity

  • How to Own a Shadow

Plus:

  • Finally - find out how the story ends! The final chapter is here!

  • A DVD full of behind the scenes stories and insider info about the making of these cult classics!

Key Features

  • Now for the first time the entire series is one 1000+ page book
    The DVD contains 20 minutes of behind the scenes footage
     Readers will finally learn the fate of "Knuth" in the much anticipated Final Chapter

Readership

Security professionals, hackers, and geeks everywhere.

Table of Contents

Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (Annotated); Stealing the Network: How to Own a Shadow (Annotated); Stealing the Network: The Final Chapter

Details

No. of pages:
1080
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080949208
Hardcover ISBN:
9781597492997

About the Author

Johnny Long

Johnny Long is a Christian by grace, a professional hacker by trade, a pirate by blood, a ninja in training, a security researcher and author. He can be found lurking at his website (http://johnny.ihackstuff.com). He is the founder of Hackers For Charity(http://ihackcharities.org), an organization that provides hackers with job experience while leveraging their skills for charities that need those skills.

Affiliations and Expertise

Security Researcher

Ryan Russell

Affiliations and Expertise

Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.

Timothy Mullen

Reviews

"Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box" is a unique book in the fiction department. It combines stories that are fictional with technology that is real. --Jeff Moss, Founder and CEO of Black Hat

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.