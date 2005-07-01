Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490061, 9780080517742

Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity

1st Edition

Authors: Ryan Russell Peter Riley Jay Beale Chris Hurley Tom Parker Brian Hatch
eBook ISBN: 9780080517742
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490061
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 1st July 2005
Page Count: 450
Description

The first two books in this series “Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box” and “Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent” have become classics in the Hacker and Infosec communities because of their chillingly realistic depictions of criminal hacking techniques.

In this third installment, the all-star cast of authors tackle one of the fastest growing crimes in the world: Identity Theft. Now, the criminal hackers readers have grown to both love and hate try to cover their tracks and vanish into thin air… "Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity" is the 3rd book in the "Stealing" series, and continues in the tradition created by its predecessors by delivering real-world network attack methodologies and hacking techniques within a context of unique and original fictional accounts created by some of the world's leading security professionals and computer technologists. The seminal works in TechnoFiction, this "STN" collection yet again breaks new ground by casting light upon the mechanics and methods used by those lurking on the darker side of the Internet, engaging in the fastest growing crime in the world: Identity theft.

Cast upon a backdrop of "Evasion," surviving characters from "How to Own a Continent" find themselves on the run, fleeing from both authority and adversary, now using their technical prowess in a way they never expected--to survive.

Key Features

  • The first two books in the series were best-sellers and have established a cult following within the Hacker and Infosec communities
  • Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in the world, and financial loss from identity theft is expected to reach $2 trillion by the end of 2005
  • All of the authors on the book are world renowned, highly visible information security experts who present at all of the top security conferences including Black Hat, DefCon, and RSA and write for the most popular magazines and Web sites including Information Security Magazine, and SecurityFocus.com. All of these outlets will be used to promote the book

Readership

The book will detail criminal, bleeding edge techniques for stealing or creating social security numbers, passports, bank accounts, credit card accounts, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and more. The book will also portray the actions of federal law enforcement agents as they conduct forensic investigations of the cyber crime scenes and attempt to penetrate the clandestine world of criminal hackers.

Table of Contents

In the Beginning; Sins of the Father; Saul on the Run; The Seventh Wave; Bl@cktoWer; The java Script Cafe; Death by a Thousand Cuts; A Really Gullible Genius Makes Amends; Near Miss; Ther's Something Else; The Chase; part II: Behind the Scenes; The Conversation; Social Insecurity;

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080517742
Paperback ISBN:
9781597490061

About the Author

Ryan Russell

Affiliations and Expertise

Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.

Peter Riley

Jay Beale

Affiliations and Expertise

Series Editor of the Jay Beale Open Source Security Series, lead developer of the Bastille project, Seattle, WA

Chris Hurley

Chris Hurley is a Senior Penetration Tester in the Washington, DC area. He has more than 10 years of experience performing penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and general INFOSEC grunt work. He is the founder of the WorldWide WarDrive, a four-year project to assess the security posture of wireless networks deployed throughout the world. Chris was also the original organizer of the DEF CON WarDriving contest. He is the lead author of WarDriving: Drive, Detect, Defend (Syngress Publishing, ISBN: 19318360305). He has contributed to several other Syngress publications, including Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit (ISBN: 1-5974490210), Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (ISBN: 1597490067), InfoSec Career Hacking (ISBN: 1597490113), and OS X for Hackers at Heart (ISBN: 1597490407). He has a BS from Angelo State University in Computer Science and a whole bunch of certifications to make himself feel important.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Penetration Tester, Washington, DC, USA

Tom Parker

Brian Hatch

Ratings and Reviews

