Statistics in Spectroscopy

Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research

& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has

focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has

published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,

patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural

sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint

Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry

from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management

certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the

American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and

Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was

the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International

Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for

Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.