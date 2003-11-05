Statistics in Spectroscopy
2nd Edition
Description
Statistics in Spectroscopy, Second Edition, is an expanded and updated version of the original title. The aim of the book is to bridge the gap between the average chemist/spectroscopist and the study of statistics.
The book introduces the novice reader to the ideas and concepts of statistics and uses spectroscopic examples to show how these concepts are applied. Several key statistical concepts are introduced through the use of computer programs.
Key Features
Serves as a primer for all chemists who
Readership
All spectroscopists and those involved in statistics and analysis of data, both chemical and biological, especially those in chemistry, statistics, computer science and biology departments. Also relevant to the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, agricultural and textile industries, and all large corporations with analytical chemistry and chemical engineering departments.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: Why this Book?
Chapter 2 Important Concepts from Probability Theory
Chapter 3 Populations and Samples: The Meaning of "Statistics"
Chapter 4 Degrees of Freedom
Chapter 5 Introduction to Distributors and Probability Sampling
Chapter 6 The Normal Distribution
Chapter 7 Alternative Ways to Calculate Standard Deviation
Chapter 8 The Central Limit Theorem
Chapter 9 Synthesis of Variance
Chapter 10 Where are we and Where are we Going?
Chapter 11 More and Different Statistics
Chapter 12 The T Statistic
Chapter 13 Distribution of Means
Chapter 14 One-and Two-Tailed Tests
Chapter 15 Philosophical Interlude
Chapter 16 Biased and Unbiased Estimators
Chapter 17 The Variance of Variance
Chapter 18 Hypothesis Testing of Chi-Square
Chapter 19 More Hypothesis Testing
Chapter 20 Statistical Inferences
Chapter 21 How to Count
Chapter 22 And Still Counting
Chapter 23 Contingency Tables
Chapter 24 What do you Mean: Random?
Chapter 25 The F Statistics
Chapter 26 Precision and Accuracy: Introduction to Analysis of Variance
Chapter 27 Analysis of Variance and Statistical Design of Experiments
Chapter 28 Crossed and Nested Experiments
Chapter 29 Miscellaneous Considerations Regarding Analysis of Variance
Chapter 30 Pitfalls of Statistic
Chapter 31 Pitfalls of Statistic Continued
Chapter 32 Calibration in Spectroscopy
Chapter 33 Calibration: Linear Regression as a Statistical Technique
Chapter 34 Calibration: Error Sources in Calibration
Chapter 35 Calibration: Selecting the Calibration Samples
Chapter 36 Calibration: Developing the Calibration Model
Chapter 37 Calibration: Auxiliary Statistics for the Calibration Model
Chapter 38 The Beginning
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 5th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541754
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124725317
About the Author
Howard Mark
Howard Mark is President of Mark Electronics, Suffern, New York. He was previously affiliated as a Senior Scientist at Technicon Instrument Corp. in Tarrytown, New York. He holds a B.S. degree from City College of New York, an M.A. from City University of New York, and a PhD from New York University. His professional interests include instrument development, especially for spectroscopy; statistical and chemometric data analysis; and Custom software development, especially for implementation of data analysis algorithms. He received the 2003 Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Achievement in Near Infrared Spectroscopy. He holds 6 U.S patents and has published 2 books and numerous book chapters. He has acted as Associate editor for the Handbook of Vibrational Spectroscopy, Wiley (2001). He has served as Past president of Council for Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (CNIRS), Treasurer of the New York section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, and as Past Chair of the New York section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. In addition he acts as Contributing editor and member of the Editorial Advisory Board of Spectroscopy. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers dealing with design and development of scientific instrumentation, new concepts in computerized instrumentation and data analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mark Electronics, Suffern, NY, USA
Jerry Workman, Jr.
Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research
& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has
focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has
published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,
patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural
sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint
Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry
from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management
certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the
American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and
Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was
the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International
Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for
Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Argose Incorporated, Waltham, MA, U.S.A