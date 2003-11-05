Statistics in Spectroscopy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124725317, 9780080541754

Statistics in Spectroscopy

2nd Edition

Authors: Howard Mark Jerry Workman, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080541754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124725317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th November 2003
Page Count: 342
Description

Statistics in Spectroscopy, Second Edition, is an expanded and updated version of the original title. The aim of the book is to bridge the gap between the average chemist/spectroscopist and the study of statistics.

The book introduces the novice reader to the ideas and concepts of statistics and uses spectroscopic examples to show how these concepts are applied. Several key statistical concepts are introduced through the use of computer programs.

Key Features

Serves as a primer for all chemists who

Readership

All spectroscopists and those involved in statistics and analysis of data, both chemical and biological, especially those in chemistry, statistics, computer science and biology departments. Also relevant to the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, agricultural and textile industries, and all large corporations with analytical chemistry and chemical engineering departments.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: Why this Book?

Chapter 2 Important Concepts from Probability Theory

Chapter 3 Populations and Samples: The Meaning of "Statistics"

Chapter 4 Degrees of Freedom

Chapter 5 Introduction to Distributors and Probability Sampling

Chapter 6 The Normal Distribution

Chapter 7 Alternative Ways to Calculate Standard Deviation

Chapter 8 The Central Limit Theorem

Chapter 9 Synthesis of Variance

Chapter 10 Where are we and Where are we Going?

Chapter 11 More and Different Statistics

Chapter 12 The T Statistic

Chapter 13 Distribution of Means

Chapter 14 One-and Two-Tailed Tests

Chapter 15 Philosophical Interlude

Chapter 16 Biased and Unbiased Estimators

Chapter 17 The Variance of Variance

Chapter 18 Hypothesis Testing of Chi-Square

Chapter 19 More Hypothesis Testing

Chapter 20 Statistical Inferences

Chapter 21 How to Count

Chapter 22 And Still Counting

Chapter 23 Contingency Tables

Chapter 24 What do you Mean: Random?

Chapter 25 The F Statistics

Chapter 26 Precision and Accuracy: Introduction to Analysis of Variance

Chapter 27 Analysis of Variance and Statistical Design of Experiments

Chapter 28 Crossed and Nested Experiments

Chapter 29 Miscellaneous Considerations Regarding Analysis of Variance

Chapter 30 Pitfalls of Statistic

Chapter 31 Pitfalls of Statistic Continued

Chapter 32 Calibration in Spectroscopy

Chapter 33 Calibration: Linear Regression as a Statistical Technique

Chapter 34 Calibration: Error Sources in Calibration

Chapter 35 Calibration: Selecting the Calibration Samples

Chapter 36 Calibration: Developing the Calibration Model

Chapter 37 Calibration: Auxiliary Statistics for the Calibration Model

Chapter 38 The Beginning

Index


No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541754
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124725317

About the Author

Howard Mark

Howard Mark is President of Mark Electronics, Suffern, New York. He was previously affiliated as a Senior Scientist at Technicon Instrument Corp. in Tarrytown, New York. He holds a B.S. degree from City College of New York, an M.A. from City University of New York, and a PhD from New York University. His professional interests include instrument development, especially for spectroscopy; statistical and chemometric data analysis; and Custom software development, especially for implementation of data analysis algorithms. He received the 2003 Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Achievement in Near Infrared Spectroscopy. He holds 6 U.S patents and has published 2 books and numerous book chapters. He has acted as Associate editor for the Handbook of Vibrational Spectroscopy, Wiley (2001). He has served as Past president of Council for Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (CNIRS), Treasurer of the New York section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, and as Past Chair of the New York section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. In addition he acts as Contributing editor and member of the Editorial Advisory Board of Spectroscopy. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers dealing with design and development of scientific instrumentation, new concepts in computerized instrumentation and data analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mark Electronics, Suffern, NY, USA

Jerry Workman, Jr.

Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research

& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has

focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has

published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,

patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural

sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint

Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry

from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management

certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the

American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and

Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was

the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International

Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for

Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Argose Incorporated, Waltham, MA, U.S.A

