Statistics in Medicine
4th Edition
Description
Statistics in Medicine, Fourth Edition guides medical and biomedical investigators in designing a study to answer carefully posed questions with appropriately chosen measures, in analyzing and interpreting the data arising from that design, and in predicting the sample size required to achieve a useful result. It makes medical statistics easy for the non-biostatistician by outlining the common statistical methods used in 90% of medical research and clearly explaining the underlying basics.
The text opens with how to plan studies from conception to publication and what to do with your data, and follows with step-by-step instructions for biostatistical methods from the simplest levels (averages, bar charts) progressively to the more sophisticated methods now being seen in medical articles (multiple regression, noninferiority testing). Examples are given from almost every medical specialty and from dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and health care management. A preliminary guide is given to tailor sections of the text to various lengths of biostatistical courses.
This book does not require background knowledge of statistics or mathematics beyond high school algebra and provides abundant clinical examples and exercises to reinforce concepts. It is a valuable source for biomedical researchers, healthcare providers and anyone who conduct research or quality improvement projects.
Key Features
- Expands and revises important topics, such as basic concepts behind descriptive statistics and testing, descriptive statistics in three dimensions, the relationship between statistical testing and confidence intervals, sequential analysis stopping rules, and meta-analysis
- Presents an easy-to-follow format incorporating medical examples, step-by-step methods, and check-yourself exercises
- Explains statistics for users with little statistical and mathematical background, applying to and using examples from various medical disciplines
- Encompasses two opening chapters summarizing research development steps from conceiving a study through planning it in detail, carrying out the methods, putting obtained data in analyzable form, analyzing and interpreting the results, and publishing the study
Readership
Biostatisticians, graduate students, biomedical and medical researchers, healthcare professionals
Table of Contents
1. Planning Studies: From Design to Publication
2. Planning Analysis: Addressing Your Scientific Objective
3. Probability and Relative Frequency
4. Distributions
5. Descriptive Statistics
6. Finding Probabilities
7. Hypothesis Testing: Concept and Practice
8. Confidence Intervals
9. Tests on Categorical Data
10. Risks, Odds, and ROC Curves
11. Tests of Location with Continuous Outcomes
12. Equivalence Testing
13. Tests on Variability and Distributions
14. Measuring Association and Agreement
15. Linear Regression and Correlation
16. Multiple Linear and Curvilinear Regression and
17. Logistic Regression for Binary Outcomes
18. Regression Models for Count Outcomes
19. Analysis of Censored Time-To-Event Data
20. Analysis of Repeated Continuous Measures of Time
21. Sample Size Estimation
22. Clinical Trials and Group Sequential Analyses
23. Epidemiology and Alternative Sampling Designs
24. Meta Analyses
25. Bayesian Statistics
26. Questionnaires and Surveys
27. Techniques to Aid Analysis
28. Methods You Might Meet, But Not Every Day
Details
About the Author
Robert Riffenburgh
Robert H. Riffenburgh, PhD, advises on experimental design, statistical analysis, and scientific integrity of the approximately 400 concurrent studies at the Naval Medical Center San Diego. A fellow of the American Statistical Association and Royal Statistical Society, he is former Professor and Head, Statistics Department, University of Connecticut, and has been faculty at Virginia Tech., University of Hawaii, University of Maryland, University of California San Diego, San Diego State University, and University of Leiden (The Netherlands). He has been president of his own consulting firm and performed and directed operations research for the U.S. government and for NATO. He has consulted on biostatistics throughout his career, has received numerous awards, and has published more than 140 professional articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California, USA
Daniel Gillen
Daniel L. Gillen’s research focuses on the development of statistical methodology for censored survival data, group sequential methods for the design and analysis of clinical trials, and the analysis of longitudinal data. As a general rule, his methodologic research is motivated by applications stemming from a multitude of clinical disciplines. Some of his most recent academic distinctions: Fellow of the American Statistical Association (Elected 2016); Dean’s Award for Mid-career Research Excellence, UCI School of Information and Computer Science (2015); Dean’s Award for Service Excellence, UCI School of Information and Computer Science (2012); Excellence in Mentoring Award, UCI Institute for Clinical and Translational Sciences (2011); Donovan J. Thompson Award, Department of Biostatistics, University of Washington (2000); NIH Cancer-Epidemiology-Biostatistics Training Grant (1999 - 2003). He is Associate Editor, Case Studies and Applications, of Journal of The American Statistical Association (2009 – present), and was Associate Editor of Journal of Statistical Software (2012 – 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Statistics, Program in Public Health, & Department of Epidemiology, University of California, Irvine, USA