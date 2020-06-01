Statistics in Medicine, Fourth Edition guides medical and biomedical investigators in designing a study to answer carefully posed questions with appropriately chosen measures, in analyzing and interpreting the data arising from that design, and in predicting the sample size required to achieve a useful result. It makes medical statistics easy for the non-biostatistician by outlining the common statistical methods used in 90% of medical research and clearly explaining the underlying basics.

The text opens with how to plan studies from conception to publication and what to do with your data, and follows with step-by-step instructions for biostatistical methods from the simplest levels (averages, bar charts) progressively to the more sophisticated methods now being seen in medical articles (multiple regression, noninferiority testing). Examples are given from almost every medical specialty and from dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and health care management. A preliminary guide is given to tailor sections of the text to various lengths of biostatistical courses.

This book does not require background knowledge of statistics or mathematics beyond high school algebra and provides abundant clinical examples and exercises to reinforce concepts. It is a valuable source for biomedical researchers, healthcare providers and anyone who conduct research or quality improvement projects.