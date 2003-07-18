Statistics in Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506146

Statistics in Industry, Volume 22

1st Edition

eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506146
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th July 2003
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.14
168.42
130.00
110.50
215.00
182.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume presents an exposition of topics in industrial statistics. It serves as a reference for researchers in industrial statistics/industrial engineering and a source of information for practicing statisticians/industrial engineers. A variety of topics in the areas of industrial process monitoring, industrial experimentation, industrial modelling and data analysis are covered and are authored by leading researchers or practitioners in the particular specialized topic. Targeting the audiences of researchers in academia as well as practitioners and consultants in industry, the book provides comprehensive accounts of the relevant topics. In addition, whenever applicable ample data analytic illustrations are provided with the help of real world data.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506146

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.