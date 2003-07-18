Statistics in Industry, Volume 22
1st Edition
Description
This volume presents an exposition of topics in industrial statistics. It serves as a reference for researchers in industrial statistics/industrial engineering and a source of information for practicing statisticians/industrial engineers. A variety of topics in the areas of industrial process monitoring, industrial experimentation, industrial modelling and data analysis are covered and are authored by leading researchers or practitioners in the particular specialized topic. Targeting the audiences of researchers in academia as well as practitioners and consultants in industry, the book provides comprehensive accounts of the relevant topics. In addition, whenever applicable ample data analytic illustrations are provided with the help of real world data.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2003
- Published:
- 18th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444506146