Statistics for Nursing Research

Part 1: Understanding Statistical Methods

1. Identifying Levels of Measurement: Nominal, Ordinal, Interval, and Ratio

2. Identifying Probability and Nonprobability Sampling Methods in Studies

3. Understanding the Sampling Section of a Research Report: Population, Sampling Criteria, Sample Size, Refusal Rate, and Attrition Rate

4. Understanding Reliability of Measurement Methods

5. Understanding Validity of Measurement Methods

6. Understanding Frequencies and Percentages

7. Interpreting Line Graphs

8. Measures of Central Tendency: Mean, Median, and Mode

9. Measures of Dispersion: Range and Standard Deviation

10. Description of a Study Sample

11. Interpreting Scatterplots

12. Algorithm for Determining the Appropriateness of Inferential Statistical Techniques

13. Understanding Pearson’s Product-Moment Correlation Coefficient

14. Understanding Simple Linear Regression

15. Understanding Multiple Linear Regression

16. Understanding Independent Samples t-test

17. Understanding Paired or Dependent Samples t-test

18. Understanding Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) and Post Hoc Analyses

19. Understanding Chi Square

20. Understanding Spearman Rank-Order Correlation Coefficient

21. Understanding Mann-Whitney U Test

22. Understanding Wilcoxon Matched-Pairs Signed-Ranks Test

Part 2: Conducting and Interpreting Statistical Analyses

23. Selecting Appropriate Analysis Techniques for Studies

24. Describing the Elements of Power Analysis: Standard Power, Effect Size, Alpha, and Sample Size

25. Conducting Power Analysis

26. Determining the Normality of a Distribution

27. Calculating Descriptive Statistics

28. Calculating Pearson's Product-Moment Correlation Coefficient

29. Calculating Simple Linear Regression

30. Calculating Multiple Linear Regression

31. Calculating t-tests for Independent Samples

32. Calculating t-tests for Paired (Dependent) Samples

33. Calculating Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) and Post Hoc Analyses Following ANOVA

34. Calculating Sensitivity and Specificity

35. Calculating Pearson Chi-Square

36. Calculating Odds Ratio and 95% Confidence Intervals

References

Appendix A: Critical Values for Student's t Distribution

Appendix B: Critical Values of r for Pearson Product Moment Correlation Coefficient

Appendix C: Critical Values of F for α = 0.05 and α = 0.01

Appendix D: Critical Values of the χ2 Distribution