Statistics and Probability in Forensic Anthropology
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Statistics and Probability in Forensic Anthropology provides a practical guide for forensic scientists, mainly anthropologists and pathologists on how to design studies, how to choose and apply statistical approaches, and how to interpret statistical outcomes in the forensic practice. As with other forensic, medical and biological disciplines, statistics has become increasingly important in forensic anthropology and legal medicine, but there is not a single book, which specifically addresses the needs of forensic anthropologists and pathologists in relation to the research undertaken in the field and the interpretation of research outcomes and case findings within the setting of legal proceedings.
The book includes the application of both frequentist and Bayesian statistics in relation to topics relevant for the research and the interpretation of findings in forensic anthropology, as well as general chapters on study design and statistical approaches addressing measurement errors and reliability. Scientific terminology understandable to students and advanced practitioners of forensic anthropology, pathology and related disciplines is used throughout. Additionally, Statistics for Forensic Anthropology facilitates sufficient understanding of the statistical procedures and data interpretation based on statistical outcomes and models, which helps the reader confidently present their work within the forensic context, either in the form of case reports for legal purposes or as research publications for the scientific community.
Key Features
- Contains the application of both frequentist and Bayesian statistics in relation to topics relevant for the research and the interpretation of findings
- Provides examples of research questions (study designs) and their statistical solutions, largely following the layout of scientific manuscripts on common topics in the field
- Includes scientific terminology understandable to students and advanced practitioners of forensic anthropology, pathology and related disciplines
Readership
Academics, Researchers, Students, Lecturers, and Practitioners in Forensic Anthropology and Forensic Pathology. Anatomists, Anthropologists specialized in fields other than forensics (physical anthropology, biological anthropology, etc.), Biologists, Forensic Practitioners from other disciplines, Archaeologists (who deal with human remains), and Lawyers
Table of Contents
1. Study Design, Data Collection and Initial Assessment of Data
Study Design
Sources of Date
Data Collection
Initial Assessment
2. General Considerations About Method Selection
2.1 General Considerations
2.2 Testing of Normality
2.3 Data Mining
3. Frequentists and Bayesian Approach to Data Analysis and Interpretation
3.1 Frequentist approach
3.2 Use of Bayes’ Theorem in Data Analysis and Interpretation
4. Variables of the Biological Profile: Population Studies and Application to Single Cases
4.1 Sex: Estimation by Using Measurements
4.2 Sex: Population Data, Discriminant Analysis
4.3 Sex: Population Data, Regression Analysis
4.4 Age: Continuous Outcome
4.5 Age: Categorical-binary Outcome
4.6 Ancestry: Continuous Predictor
4.7 Ancestry: Categorical Predictor
4.8 Stature
5. Personal Identification
5.1 Combining Several Methods
5.2 Combining Multiple Results
5.3 Incorporating Observations
5.4 Matching Process: Patterns vs Characteristics
5.5 Matching Process: Distance in Facial Matching
6. Evaluation of Evidence and Reporting
6.1 Evaluation of Evidence
6.2 Reporting
7. Statistical Programs
7.1 SPSS
7.2 STATA
7.3 SAS
7.4 R
7.5 FORDISC
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157640
About the Editor
Zuzana Obertova
Zuzana Obertová is a biological/forensic anthropologist with doctorates in biological anthropology and palaeoanthropology from the Comenius University in Bratislava (Slovakia) and the Eberhard-Karls University in Tübingen (Germany), and in Community Health from the University of Auckland (New Zealand). In the postdoc phase, she was worked on projects on age estimation and identification of living persons (the Institute of Forensic Medicine, th University Clinic, Düsseldorf, Germany), and on trauma dating (LABANOF, the University of Milan, Italy). Currently, she is employed as scientific researcher and forensic expert in the Visual Identification of Persons (ViP) at the Forensic Science Institute in Zürich (Switzerland), and she is also Adjunct Lecturer at the Centre for Forensic Anthropology, The University of Western Australia. She is Assistant Editor of the journal Forensic Science International and Board member of the Forensic Anthropology Society of Europe (FASE). Her research and teaching interests include forensic anthropology, human osteology, and trauma and disease patterns in past and present populations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Lecturer, Centre for Forensic Anthropology, School of Human Sciences, The University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia; Scientific Researcher, Visual Identification of Persons (ViP), Forensic Science Institute, Zürich, Switzerland
Alistair Stewart
Alistair Stewart was a Senior Research Fellow in biostatistics at the University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand until his retirement at the end of 2016. Alistair started work as a biostatistician in 1970 in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at the Otago Medical School, Dunedin, New Zealand. In 1975 he moved to the newly established Christchurch Clinical School (part of the Otago Medical School) and then in 1980 moved to the University of Auckland. His research covered a wide range of projects; NZ Cot Death Study (SIDS), MONICA (coronary heart disease), ISAAC (childhood asthma and allergies) and VIDA (randomised trial of vitamin D) were 4 of the more major projects. As a consultant biostatistician in Medical Schools he was involved in a very wide range of topics and has been co-author of about 250 published papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Senior Research Fellow in biostatistics, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Cristina Cattaneo
Cristina Cattaneo - forensic pathologist and anthropologist, is currently Full Professor of Legal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the Università degli Studi di Milano (Italy) and Director of LABANOF, Laboratorio di Antropologia e Odontologia Forense. She has been actively involved with the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the creation of a national database for unidentified human remains and has since 2014 been the medico legal coordinator for the Governmental Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons for the identification of dead migrants. She also coordinates the medico legal activities on victims of maltreatment, torture and on unaccompanied minors in Milano. She is a forensic pathology and anthropology expert for various courts in Italy and occasionally in Europe, President of FASE (Forensic Anthropology Society of Europe), member of the Swiss DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) team and Co Editor in Chief for the journal of Forensic Science International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Legal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Università degli Studi di Milano, Milan, Italy