Introducing Statistics & Data Analytics for Health Data Management by Nadinia Davis and Betsy Shiland, an engaging new text that emphasizes the easy-to-learn, practical use of statistics and manipulation of data in the health care setting. With its unique hands-on approach and friendly writing style, this vivid text uses real-world examples to show you how to identify the problem, find the right data, generate the statistics, and present the information to other users. Brief Case scenarios ask you to apply information to situations Health Information Management professionals encounter every day, and review questions are tied to learning objectives and Bloom’s taxonomy to reinforce core content. From planning budgets to explaining accounting methodologies, Statistics & Data Analytics addresses the key HIM Associate Degree-Entry Level competencies required by CAHIIM and covered in the RHIT exam.