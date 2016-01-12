Statistical Thermodynamics of Semiconductor Alloys
1st Edition
Description
Statistical Thermodynamics of Semiconductor Alloys is the consideration of thermodynamic properties and characteristics of crystalline semiconductor alloys by the methods of statistical thermodynamics. The topics presented in this book make it possible to solve such problems as calculation of a miscibility gap, a spinodal decomposition range, a short-range order, deformations of crystal structure, and description of the order-disorder transitions.
Semiconductor alloys, including doped elemental semiconductors are the basic materials of solid-state electronics. Their structural stability and other characteristics are key to determining the reliability and lifetime of devices, making the investigation of stability conditions an important part of semiconductor physics, materials science, and engineering. This book is a guide to predicting and studying the thermodynamic properties and characteristics of the basic materials of solid-state electronics.
Key Features
- Includes a complete and detailed consideration of the cluster variation method (CVM)
- Provides descriptions of spinodal decomposition ranges of crystalline alloys
- Presents a representation of thermodynamics characteristics and properties as a miscibility gap by using the different approximations of CVM
- Covers a unique, detailed consideration of the valence force field model with the complete collection of formulas
Readership
Postgraduate students and researchers in academia and industry working on solid state physics and semiconductors
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Semiconductor Materials
- 1.1. Elemental Semiconductors
- 1.2. Semiconductor Compounds with Zinc Blende Structure
- 1.3. Semiconductor Compounds with Wurtzite Structure
- 1.4. Semiconductor Compounds with Rock Salt Structure
- 1.5. Semiconductor Compounds with Chalcopyrite Structure
- 1.6. Alloys of Elemental Semiconductors
- 1.7. Ternary Alloys of Binary Compounds
- 1.8. Quaternary Alloys of Three Binary Compounds
- 1.9. Quaternary Alloys of Four Binary Compounds
- 1.10. Quaternary Alloys of Ternary Compounds
- Chapter 2. Elements of Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics
- 2.1. Concepts of Thermodynamics
- 2.2. Mathematical Formalism of Thermodynamics
- 2.3. Concepts and Basic Postulate of Statistical Physics
- 2.4. Microcanonical Ensemble
- 2.5. Canonical Ensemble
- 2.6. Isothermal–Isobaric Ensemble
- 2.7. Grand Canonical Ensemble
- 2.8. Macroscopic Systems
- 2.9. Free Energies of Condensed Matter
- 2.10. Equivalence of Ensembles
- 2.11. Separation of Degrees of Freedom
- Chapter 3. Regular Solutions
- 3.1. Regular Solution Model
- 3.2. Molecular Regular Solutions of Binary Compounds
- Chapter 4. Cluster Variation Method
- 4.1. Baker's Approach
- 4.2. One-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solutions
- 4.3. One-Point Approximation for Ternary Regular Solutions
- 4.4. Two-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solutions
- 4.5. Two-Point Approximation for Ternary Regular Solutions
- 4.6. Three-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solution with Triangular Lattice
- 4.7. Four-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solution with Simple Square Lattice
- 4.8. Four-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solutions with Face-Centered Cubic and Hexagonal Close-Packed Lattices
- 4.9. Six-Point Approximation for Binary Regular Solution with Diamond Lattice
- Chapter 5. Submolecular Regular Solutions
- 5.1. Quaternary Regular Solutions of Four Binary Compounds
- 5.2. Modified Baker's Approach
- 5.3. One-Point Approximation
- 5.4. Two-Point Approximation
- 5.5. Six-Point Approximation
- 5.6. Self-Assembling of Identical Clusters
- Chapter 6. Valence Force Field Model and Its Applications
- 6.1. Crystal Structure of Ternary Alloys of Binary Compounds
- 6.2. Valence Force Field Model
- 6.3. Superstructures
- 6.4. Order–Disorder Transitions
- 6.5. Discontinuous Order–Disorder Transition
- 6.6. Continuous Order–Disorder Transition
- 6.7. Carbon and Sn in Ge
- 6.8. Internal Strain Energy of Binary Compounds Due to Isoelectronic Impurity
- Appendix 1. Strain Energy of Thin Lattice-Mismatched Layers in Crystals with Cubic Structure
- Appendix 2. Strain Energy of Thin Lattice-Mismatched Layers in Crystals with a Wurtzite Structure
- Appendix 3. Method of Lagrange Undetermined Multipliers
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039939
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039878
About the Author
Vyacheslav Elyukhin
Professor Vyacheslav A. Elyukhin obtained a PhD in 1981 from A. F. Ioffe Physico-Technical Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia, with a thesis on the Physics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics. Since 1999 he has been a reseacher at the Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politecnico Nacional in Mexico. He has published 85 articles in international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (CINVESTAV-IPN), Mexico City, Mexico