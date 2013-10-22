Statistical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750626361, 9780080503509

Statistical Physics

1st Edition

Theory of the Condensed State

Authors: E.M. Lifshitz L. P. Pitaevskii
eBook ISBN: 9780080503509
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626361
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 387
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
5800.00
4930.00
75.44
64.12
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
62.95
53.51
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second part of 'Statistical Physics' deals with the quantum theory of the condensed state of matter. This volume is essentially an entirely new book, based on the large amount of new material which has become available in statistical physics since' Part 1' was published.

Readership

For postgraduate students and research workers in theoretical physics; also final year undergraduates in theoretical physics, physics and chemistry.

Table of Contents

The normal fermi liquid; Superfluidity; Superconductivity; Electrons in the crystal lattice; Magnetism; Hydrodynamic fluctuations; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
387
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503509
Paperback ISBN:
9780750626361

About the Author

E.M. Lifshitz

L. P. Pitaevskii

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.