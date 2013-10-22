Statistical Physics
1st Edition
Theory of the Condensed State
Authors: E.M. Lifshitz L. P. Pitaevskii
eBook ISBN: 9780080503509
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626361
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 387
Description
The second part of 'Statistical Physics' deals with the quantum theory of the condensed state of matter. This volume is essentially an entirely new book, based on the large amount of new material which has become available in statistical physics since' Part 1' was published.
Readership
For postgraduate students and research workers in theoretical physics; also final year undergraduates in theoretical physics, physics and chemistry.
Table of Contents
The normal fermi liquid; Superfluidity; Superconductivity; Electrons in the crystal lattice; Magnetism; Hydrodynamic fluctuations; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 387
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503509
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750626361
About the Author
E.M. Lifshitz
L. P. Pitaevskii
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.