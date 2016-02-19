Statistical Physics and Irreversible Processes, Volume 2
1st Edition
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Paperback ISBN: 9780444870094
eBook ISBN: 9780080570723
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st September 1986
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1976
- Published:
- 1st September 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444870094
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570723
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Bozzano Luisa Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.