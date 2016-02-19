Statistical Methods

Table of Contents



Introduction

1. The Chief Trend of Development in Statistics

2. The Definition of Statistical Method

3. The Relationship Between Statistics and Reality

Part I - The Organization and Technique of Statistical Research

Chapter 1 The Organization of Statistical Work

1. The Role and Task of Statistics in Administration

2. Organization Problems

Chapter 2 The Formation of Statistical Material

1. The Notion and Kinds of Statistical Material

2. The Conditions for Obtaining Good Statistical Material

3. Secondary Statistical Material. The Combining of Statistical Research with Administrative Functions

4. Partial Statistical Enquiry

5. Substitutes for Statistical Enquiry

Chapter 3 The Processing of Statistical Material the Presentation of Statistical Data

1. The Design of Statistical Table

2. The Preparation of Raw Statistical Data for Tabulation

3. Checking and Coding

4. Technical Equipment in Statistics

5. Statistical Diagrams

Part II — Statistical Series

Introduction

1. Statistical Series

2. Statistical Tables

Chapter 4 Frequency Distributions

1. The Arrangement of Series: Classification

2. General Analysis of a Frequency Distribution

ChapterS 5 and 6 Numerical Characteristics of Frequency Distributions

Statement of the Problem

Chapter 5 Average

1. Definition and Types of Averages in Statistics

2. The Arithmetic Mean and its Computation

3. The Geometric Mean

4. The Harmonic Mean

5. Power Means

6. Weighted Arithmetic, Geometric, Harmonic and Power Means. Averages of Averages. Averages of Quotients

7. Location Averages

8. General Comments About Averages

Chapter 6 Measures of Dispersion, Asymmetry and Concentration

1. Range of Variation. Quartile Deviation Mean Deviation

2. Standard Deviation

3. Relative Deviations

4. Measures of Asymmetry (Skewness)

5. The Calculation of the Numerical Characteristics of a Frequency Distribution

6. Measures of Concentration

Chapter 7 Structural Series Based on Non-Measurable Characteristics

1. Arrangement of the Series

2. The Technique of Analysing Series

Chapter 8 Territorial or Geographical Series

1. Territorial Units

2. The Cartogram as a Tool for Analysing Geographical Series

Chapter 9 General Problems. Presentation and Technique of the Analysis of Time Series

1. General Problems

2. Elementary Method of Analysis of Time Series

Chapter 10 Detailed Analysis of Time Series

1. Types of Changes Occuring in Time

2. The Elimination of Fluctuations. The Moving Average. Smoothing the Curve by Graphical Methods. Other Mechanical Methods

3. Measuring Periodic Fluctuations

4. Analysis of Growth Trend

5. Conclusions and Comments on the Calculation and Elimination of Seasonally

Part III — Relative Numbers. Composite Index-Numbers. Elimination Tables

Chapter 11 Relative Numbers

1. Definition and Technique of Calculating Relative Numbers

2. General Classification of Relative Numbers

Chapter 12 Composite Indices

1. Introduction to the Problem

2. Aggregate Indices

3. Generalizations and Conclusions

4. Some Properties of Individual and Aggregate Indices

5. Examples of the Application of Composite Indices in the Soviet Union and in People's Poland

6. Composite Indices in the Statistics of Capitalist Countries

Chapter 13 Coefficients and Probabilities in Heterogeneous Populations. Standardization of Coefficients

1. Coefficients in Heterogeneous Populations

2. Standardizing Coefficients

Chapter 14 Elimination Tables

1. General Design of Elimination Tables. Life Tables. Relations Between Biometric Functions

2. Analysis of Biometric Functions of the Life Table

3. Elimination Tables for Lower Organisms and for Technical Equipment

Part IV — Correlation Analysis

Chapter 15 The Correlation Coefficient and Regression Lines

1. The Problem Stated

2. The Notion of Correlation and Regression

3. Derivation of Formulae. A Case of Linear Regression

4. Examples of Calculating Correlation Coefficients and of Determining Regression Lines

Chapter 16 Curvilinear Regression. Interpretation of Measures of Correlation

1. Curvilinear Regression

2. Interpretation of the Measures of Correlation

Chapter 17 Some Other Problems in Correlation Analysis

1. Multiple Correlation

2. The Coefficient of Rank Correlation

3. Correlation Between Non-Measurable Characteristic

Part V — Introduction to Sampling

Chapter 18 Certain Definitions and Theorems from Probability Theory

1. The Mathematical Concept of Probability

2. Binominal Distribution — Normal Distribution

3. The Theory of Probability and Statistical Reality

4. Drawing. The Law of Large Numbers

Chapter 19 Sampling

1. Basic Concepts and Formulae

2. Small Sample

3. Consistency of the Structure of Two Populations

4. Determination of Required Size of Sample

5. Conclusions. General Comments on Sampling

Chapter 20 Sample Design and Technique

1. Sample Design

2, Sampling Technique

Chapter 21 Application of Sampling

1. From the History of Sampling

2. Sample Surveys Related to the Census

3. Studies of Yields

4. Examples of Other Applications of Sampling

5. Statistical Quality Control in Mass Production

Chapter 22 Partial Studies Based Partially or not at All on Sampling Methods

1. Examples of Research

2. Conclusions

Appendix

A. The Smoothing of Statistical Series

B. Interpolation

C. Operations with Approximate Numbers

D. Tables

Name Index

Subject Index