Statistical Methods
1st Edition
Statistical Methods provides a discussion of the principles of the organization and technique of research, with emphasis on its application to the problems in social statistics. This book discusses branch statistics, which aims to develop practical ways of collecting and processing numerical data and to adapt general statistical methods to the objectives in a given field.
Organized into five parts encompassing 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of how to organize the collection of such information on individual units, primarily as accomplished by government agencies. This text then examines the other types of statistical series such as geographical, time, and structural series. Other chapters consider several types of relative numbers and analyze some related problems in greater detail. This book discusses as well the methods of analysis of interdependence between the characteristics deals with these methods. The final chapter deals with cases in which partial research is either an incorrect form of pseudo-sampling survey.
This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Introduction
1. The Chief Trend of Development in Statistics
2. The Definition of Statistical Method
3. The Relationship Between Statistics and Reality
Part I - The Organization and Technique of Statistical Research
Chapter 1 The Organization of Statistical Work
1. The Role and Task of Statistics in Administration
2. Organization Problems
Chapter 2 The Formation of Statistical Material
1. The Notion and Kinds of Statistical Material
2. The Conditions for Obtaining Good Statistical Material
3. Secondary Statistical Material. The Combining of Statistical Research with Administrative Functions
4. Partial Statistical Enquiry
5. Substitutes for Statistical Enquiry
Chapter 3 The Processing of Statistical Material the Presentation of Statistical Data
1. The Design of Statistical Table
2. The Preparation of Raw Statistical Data for Tabulation
3. Checking and Coding
4. Technical Equipment in Statistics
5. Statistical Diagrams
Part II — Statistical Series
Introduction
1. Statistical Series
2. Statistical Tables
Chapter 4 Frequency Distributions
1. The Arrangement of Series: Classification
2. General Analysis of a Frequency Distribution
ChapterS 5 and 6 Numerical Characteristics of Frequency Distributions
Statement of the Problem
Chapter 5 Average
1. Definition and Types of Averages in Statistics
2. The Arithmetic Mean and its Computation
3. The Geometric Mean
4. The Harmonic Mean
5. Power Means
6. Weighted Arithmetic, Geometric, Harmonic and Power Means. Averages of Averages. Averages of Quotients
7. Location Averages
8. General Comments About Averages
Chapter 6 Measures of Dispersion, Asymmetry and Concentration
1. Range of Variation. Quartile Deviation Mean Deviation
2. Standard Deviation
3. Relative Deviations
4. Measures of Asymmetry (Skewness)
5. The Calculation of the Numerical Characteristics of a Frequency Distribution
6. Measures of Concentration
Chapter 7 Structural Series Based on Non-Measurable Characteristics
1. Arrangement of the Series
2. The Technique of Analysing Series
Chapter 8 Territorial or Geographical Series
1. Territorial Units
2. The Cartogram as a Tool for Analysing Geographical Series
Chapter 9 General Problems. Presentation and Technique of the Analysis of Time Series
1. General Problems
2. Elementary Method of Analysis of Time Series
Chapter 10 Detailed Analysis of Time Series
1. Types of Changes Occuring in Time
2. The Elimination of Fluctuations. The Moving Average. Smoothing the Curve by Graphical Methods. Other Mechanical Methods
3. Measuring Periodic Fluctuations
4. Analysis of Growth Trend
5. Conclusions and Comments on the Calculation and Elimination of Seasonally
Part III — Relative Numbers. Composite Index-Numbers. Elimination Tables
Chapter 11 Relative Numbers
1. Definition and Technique of Calculating Relative Numbers
2. General Classification of Relative Numbers
Chapter 12 Composite Indices
1. Introduction to the Problem
2. Aggregate Indices
3. Generalizations and Conclusions
4. Some Properties of Individual and Aggregate Indices
5. Examples of the Application of Composite Indices in the Soviet Union and in People's Poland
6. Composite Indices in the Statistics of Capitalist Countries
Chapter 13 Coefficients and Probabilities in Heterogeneous Populations. Standardization of Coefficients
1. Coefficients in Heterogeneous Populations
2. Standardizing Coefficients
Chapter 14 Elimination Tables
1. General Design of Elimination Tables. Life Tables. Relations Between Biometric Functions
2. Analysis of Biometric Functions of the Life Table
3. Elimination Tables for Lower Organisms and for Technical Equipment
Part IV — Correlation Analysis
Chapter 15 The Correlation Coefficient and Regression Lines
1. The Problem Stated
2. The Notion of Correlation and Regression
3. Derivation of Formulae. A Case of Linear Regression
4. Examples of Calculating Correlation Coefficients and of Determining Regression Lines
Chapter 16 Curvilinear Regression. Interpretation of Measures of Correlation
1. Curvilinear Regression
2. Interpretation of the Measures of Correlation
Chapter 17 Some Other Problems in Correlation Analysis
1. Multiple Correlation
2. The Coefficient of Rank Correlation
3. Correlation Between Non-Measurable Characteristic
Part V — Introduction to Sampling
Chapter 18 Certain Definitions and Theorems from Probability Theory
1. The Mathematical Concept of Probability
2. Binominal Distribution — Normal Distribution
3. The Theory of Probability and Statistical Reality
4. Drawing. The Law of Large Numbers
Chapter 19 Sampling
1. Basic Concepts and Formulae
2. Small Sample
3. Consistency of the Structure of Two Populations
4. Determination of Required Size of Sample
5. Conclusions. General Comments on Sampling
Chapter 20 Sample Design and Technique
1. Sample Design
2, Sampling Technique
Chapter 21 Application of Sampling
1. From the History of Sampling
2. Sample Surveys Related to the Census
3. Studies of Yields
4. Examples of Other Applications of Sampling
5. Statistical Quality Control in Mass Production
Chapter 22 Partial Studies Based Partially or not at All on Sampling Methods
1. Examples of Research
2. Conclusions
Appendix
A. The Smoothing of Statistical Series
B. Interpolation
C. Operations with Approximate Numbers
D. Tables
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225937