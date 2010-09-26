Statistical Methods, Students Solutions Manual (e-only)
1st Edition
Authors: Rudolf Freund
eBook ISBN: 9780123850683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2010
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 26th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123850683
About the Author
Rudolf Freund
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, U.S.A.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.