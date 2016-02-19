Statistical Methods in Radio Wave Propagation
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the University of California, Los Angeles, June 18–20, 1958
Description
Statistical Methods in Radio Wave Propagation contains the proceedings of a symposium held at the University of California, Los Angeles, on June 18-20, 1958. The papers explore the use of statistical techniques in the analysis and interpretation of data pertaining to the propagation of radio waves. The discussion is organized around three themes: statistical theory and methodology; radio propagation phenomena having a joint statistical and physical structure; and instrumentation. This book is comprised of 23 chapters and begins by summarizing the principal results of a series of statistical studies on the intensity distributions due to rapid fading. The reader is then introduced to some theoretical investigations on fading phenomena; radio-measurement of ionospheric drift as a problem in parameter estimation; the propagation of random radiation in free space; and the statistics of working spells and periods of breakdown for a number of radio links in series. The remaining chapters deal with airborne measurements of tropospheric index of refraction fluctuations; the distribution of the fade lengths of a randomly fading radio signal; diversity statistics in scatter propagation; and extrapolation of spatial correlation functions. The final chapter describes a rapid statistical data processing system for radio propagation research. This monograph will be a useful resource for both radio scientists and statisticians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I. Statistical Theory and Methodology
The m-Distribution—A General Formula of Intensity Distribution of Rapid Fading
Some Theoretical Investigations on Fading Phenomena
Radio-Measurement of Ionospheric Drift as a Problem in Parameter Estimation
A Study of Sea Clutter Spectra
On the Propagation of Random Radiation in Free Space
The Multidimensional Prediction Problem
The Components of Power Appearing in the Harmonic Analysis of a Stationary Process
Some Statistical Methods of Potential Value in Radio Wave Propagation Investigations
A Theoretical Study of the Statistics of Working Spells and Periods of Breakdown for a Number of Radio Links in Series
Use of the Tetrachoric Cross-Correlation in Hypotheses Concerning Auto-Correlated Fading Signals
Section II. Radio Propagation Phenomenology
Antenna Tolerance Theory
Modification of a Ray-Tracer for Monte Carlo Prediction of Multiple-Scattered Radio Fields
An Analysis of Airborne Measurements of Tropospheric Index of Refraction Fluctuations
Transhorizon Measurement Techniques
The Distribution of the Fade Lengths of a Randomly Fading Radio Signal
The Lognormal Distribution and its Applications to Atmospheric Studies
Measured Distributions of the Instantaneous Envelope Amplitude and Instantaneous Frequency of Carriers Plus Thermal and Atmospheric Noise
The Error in Prediction of F2 Maximum Usable Frequencies by World Maps Based on Sunspot Number
Clarification of Diversity Statistics in Scatter Propagation
The Extrapolation of Spatial Correlation Functions
Etude d'une Méthode d'Analyse Statistique de Données Expérimentales en Propagation Troposphérique
Section III. Instrumentation for Processing Radio Propagation Data
Statistical Analysis Equipment for Propagation Research
A Rapid Statistical Data Processing System for Radio Propagation Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154152