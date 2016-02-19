Statistical Methods in Longitudinal Research, Volume 1
1st Edition
Principles and Structuring Change
Table of Contents
J.A. Burr, J.R. Nesselroade, M.J. Rovine, M. Delaney, and P.A. Games, General Problems and Issues. J. Tisak, W. Meredith, J.J. McArdle, M.S. Aber, and P. Wood, Structuring Change. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
These edited volumes present new statistical methods in a way that bridges the gap between theoretical and applied statistics. The volumes cover general problems and issues and more specific topics concerning the structuring of change, the analysis of time series, and the analysis of categorical longitudinal data. The book targets students of development and change in a variety of fields - psychology, sociology, anthropology, education, medicine, psychiatry, economics, behavioural sciences, developmental psychology, ecology, plant physiology, and biometry - with basic training in statistics and computing.
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 16th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926407
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127249629
Alexander von Eye Editor
Michigan State University, East Lansing, U.S.A.