Statistical Methods in Longitudinal Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127249629, 9780080926407

Statistical Methods in Longitudinal Research, Volume 1

1st Edition

Principles and Structuring Change

Editors: Alexander von Eye
eBook ISBN: 9780080926407
Paperback ISBN: 9780127249629
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 1990
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
8000.00
6000.00
5600.00
6000.00
6400.00
6000.00
6000.00
6400.00
55.99
39.19
39.19
39.19
44.79
39.19
39.19
44.79
91.95
64.36
64.36
64.36
73.56
64.36
64.36
73.56
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
99.09
69.36
69.36
69.36
79.27
69.36
69.36
79.27
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
8000.00
6000.00
5600.00
6000.00
6400.00
6000.00
6000.00
6400.00
85.95
60.16
60.16
60.16
68.76
60.16
60.16
68.76
85.95
60.16
60.16
60.16
68.76
60.16
60.16
68.76
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
51.99
36.39
36.39
36.39
41.59
36.39
36.39
41.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

J.A. Burr, J.R. Nesselroade, M.J. Rovine, M. Delaney, and P.A. Games, General Problems and Issues. J. Tisak, W. Meredith, J.J. McArdle, M.S. Aber, and P. Wood, Structuring Change. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

These edited volumes present new statistical methods in a way that bridges the gap between theoretical and applied statistics. The volumes cover general problems and issues and more specific topics concerning the structuring of change, the analysis of time series, and the analysis of categorical longitudinal data. The book targets students of development and change in a variety of fields - psychology, sociology, anthropology, education, medicine, psychiatry, economics, behavioural sciences, developmental psychology, ecology, plant physiology, and biometry - with basic training in statistics and computing.

Readership

Students of development and change in psychology, sociology, anthropology, education, medicine, psychiatry, economics, behavioral sciences, developmental psychology, ecology, plant physiology, and biometry with basic training in statistics andcomputing.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926407
Paperback ISBN:
9780127249629

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Alexander von Eye Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Michigan State University, East Lansing, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.