Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122720505, 9780080918310

Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research

1st Edition

Editors: B.S. Schweigert
Series Volume Editors: Jagbir Singh
Series Editors: John Hawthorn G.F. Stewart
Authors: Maximo Gacula, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080918310
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122720505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 505
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
65.00
55.25
40800.00
34680.00
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
505.44
429.62
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
40800.00
34680.00
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
440.00
374.00
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Statistical Sensory Testing. The Analysis of Variance and Multiple Comparison Tests. Experimental Design. Incomplete Block Experimental Designs. Factorial Experiments. Response Surface Designs and Analysis. Shelf Life Testing Experiments. Nonparametric Statistical Methods. Sensory Difference Tests and Selection of Panel Members. The Method of Paired Comparisons in Sensory Tests. Appendix. References. Index.

Description

Food Science and Technology: A Series of Monographs: Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research focuses on the applications of statistical methods and specialized techniques in food and consumer research.

The publication begins with a review of tools for statistical inference, statistical sensory testing, and analysis of variance and multiple comparison tests. Discussions focus on principles of experimental design, psychophysical aspects of sensory data, scales of measurement, distribution of sensory data, sample size estimation, and analysis of variance. The text then ponders on experimental design and incomplete block experimental designs.

The book touches on factorial experiments and response surface designs and analysis. Topics include fitting of response surface design considerations, simple confounding and fractional factorial experiments, composite and rotatable designs, and response surface analysis approach for sensory data. The manuscript then examines shelf life testing experiments, nonparametric statistical methods, and sensory difference tests and selection of panel members.

The publication is a dependable source material for researchers, instructors, and applied statisticians.

Details

No. of pages:
505
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918310
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122720505

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.S. Schweigert Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, California

About the Series Volume Editors

Jagbir Singh Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

About the Series Editors

John Hawthorn Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland

G.F. Stewart Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, U.S.A.

About the Authors

Maximo Gacula, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Gacula Associates Consulting, Scottsdale, AZ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.