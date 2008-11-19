Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123737168, 9780080920337

Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research

2nd Edition

Authors: Maximo Gacula, Jr. Jagbir Singh Jian Bi Stan Altan
eBook ISBN: 9780080920337
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737168
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2008
Page Count: 888
Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 A Brief Review of Tools for Statistical Interference 1.2 Principles of Experimental Design 1.3 The Role of the Statistician in Research Exercises

2 STATISTICAL SENSORY TESTING 2.1 Psychophysical Aspects of Sensory Data 2.2 Scales of Measurement 2.3 Scale Structures
2.4 Construction of a Scale 2.5 Distribution of Sensory Data 2.6 Selection of Panel Members Exercises

3 THE ANALYSIS OF VARIANCE AND MULTIPLE COMPARISON TESTS 3.1 Analysis of Variance 3.2 Multiple-Comparison Tests 3.3 Sample Size Estimation Exercises

4 EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN 4.1 Simple Comparative Experiments 4.2 Completly Randomized Designs 4.3 Randomized Complete Block Designs 4.4 Latin Square Designs
4.5 Cross-Over Designs 4.6 Split Plot Designs Exercises

5 INCOMPLETE BLOCK EXPERIMENTAL DESIGNS 5.1 Balanced Incomplete Block Designs 5.2 Balanced Incomplete Block Designs Augmented with a Control 5.3 Doubly Balanced Incomplete Block Designs 5.4 Composite Complete-Incomplete Block Designs Exercises

6 FACTORAL EXPERIMENTS 6.1 The 2n Factorial Experiments 6.2 The 3n Factorial Experiments 6.3 The p x q and p x q x k Factorial Experiments 6.4 Simple Confounding and Fractional Factoral Experiments Exercises

7 RESPONSE SURFACE DESIGNS AND ANALYSIS 7.1 General Concepts 7.2 Fitting of Response Surfaces and Some Design Considerations 7.3 Illustrations of Fittings of First- and Second-Order Models 7.4 Composite Designs 7.5 Rotatable Designs 7.6 A Response Surface Analysis Approach for Sensory Data Exercises

8 SHELF LIFE TESTING EXPERIMENTS 8.1 Hazard Function 8.2 Shelf Life Models 8.3 Regression Analysis Exercises

9 NONPARAMETRIC STATISTICAL METHODS 9.1 Some Methods for Binary Data 9.2 Some Methods Based on Ranks 9.3 Some Methods for Categorical Data 9.4 Multidimensional Contingency Tables Exercises

10 SENSORY DIFFERENCE AND SIMILARITY TESTS
10.1 Sensory Difference Tests 10.2 Sensory Similarity (Equivalence) Tests 10.3 Replicated Difference and Similarity Tests Exercises

11 THE METHOD OF PAIRED COMPARISONS IN SENSORY TESTS AND THURSTONIAN SCALING 11.1 Paired Comparison Designs 11.2 Paired Comparison Models 11.3 Thurstonian Discriminal Difference d'
11.4 Area Under ROC Curve and R-Index Exercises

12 DESCRIPTIVE ANALYSIS AND PERCEPTUAL MAPPING 12.1 Descriptive Analysis
12.2 Consumer Tests 12.3 Hedonic and Intensity Rating Scales 12.4 Perceptual Mapping 12.5 Perference Mapping
Exercises

13 SENSORY EVALUATION IN COSMETIC STUDIES 13.1 Experimental Designs 13.2 Regression Analysis Exercises

Description

Statistical Methods in Food and Consumer Research, Second Edition, continues to be the only book to focus solely on the statistical techniques used in sensory testing of foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other consumer products. This new edition includes the most recent applications of statistical methods, and features significant updates as well as two new chapters.

Covering the application of techniques including R-index, the Bayesian approach for sensory differences tests, and preference mapping in addition to several other methodologies, this is the comprehensive reference needed by those studying sensory evaluation and applied statistics in agriculture and biological sciences.

Research professionals working with food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and other related areas will find the book a valuable guide to the variety of statistical methods available.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive coverage of statistical techniques in sensory testing
  • Includes data compiled from real-world experiments
  • Covers the latest in data interpretation and analysis
  • Addresses key methods such as R-index, Thursonian Discriminal Distances, group sequential tests, beta-binomial tests, sensory difference and similarity tests, just-about-right data, signal-to-noise ratio, analysis of cosmetic data, Descriptive Analysis, claims substantiation and preference mapping

Readership

Students in sensory evaluation courses in both biological and agricultural departments can use this book as a text for their applied statistics requirements. Expanding industrial application of statistics to sensory science, foods, beverages and other related areas make this update ideal for professional reference use as well.

Details

No. of pages:
888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920337
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123737168

About the Authors

Maximo Gacula, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Gacula Associates Consulting, Scottsdale, AZ, USA

Jagbir Singh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Jian Bi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sensometrics Research and Service, Richmond, VA, USA

Stan Altan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

J&J Pharmaceutical R&D, Rantan, NJ, USA

