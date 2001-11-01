Statistical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563891, 9780857099662

Statistical Mechanics

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: D H Trevena
eBook ISBN: 9780857099662
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563891
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2001
Page Count: 160
Description

Thirty years' teaching experience have been condensed into this concise introductory book on Statistical Mechanics. Ideal for second and third year undergraduates in physics, applied mathematics, physical chemistry, chemical engineering, metallurgy, materials science and polymer science.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise introduction to statistical mechanics
  • Ideal for second and third year undergraduates in physics, applied mathematics, physical chemistry, chemical engineering, metallurgy, materials science and polymer science

Readership

Second and third year undergraduate students in physics, applied mathematics, physical chemistry, chemical engineering, metallurgy, materials science, and polymer science

Table of Contents

Historical introduction; Some basic ideas; The Boltzmann distribution and related topics; The approach to gases; More detailed treatment of gases; The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution for monatomic and diatomic gases; Fermi-dirac gases; Bose-Einstein gases; Solids; Liquids; Other related topics; Worked examples; Questions with answers; Appendices: Stirling’s approximation; A result for localised particles; Various integrals; Some thermodynamic results; Physical constants; References.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099662
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563891

About the Author

D H Trevena

David H. Trevena, University College of Wales, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Wales, UK

Reviews

Throughout the whole book, 30 teaching years have left traces that: (a) content is adapted to undergraduate level, avoiding complicated mathematical derivations without neglecting their scientific purpose; (b) summaries follow each chapter, repeating its scientific content in compressed form; (c) worked examples, questions and appendices support the learning process. It is recommended to all, even graduate students., Zeitschrift für Physikalische Chemie
Many advanced books frighten students away but this book shows how to considerably simplify basic mathematics of equilibrium statistical mechanics., Prof. Temperley, formerly University of Cambridge, UK
A simple, well explained introduction to statistical physics., Review by a customer on Amazon.co.uk

Ratings and Reviews

