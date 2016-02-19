Statistical Mechanics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Statistical Mechanics discusses the fundamental concepts involved in understanding the physical properties of matter in bulk on the basis of the dynamical behavior of its microscopic constituents. The book emphasizes the equilibrium states of physical systems. The text first details the statistical basis of thermodynamics, and then proceeds to discussing the elements of ensemble theory. The next two chapters cover the canonical and grand canonical ensemble. Chapter 5 deals with the formulation of quantum statistics, while Chapter 6 talks about the theory of simple gases. Chapters 7 and 8 examine the ideal Bose and Fermi systems. In the next three chapters, the book covers the statistical mechanics of interacting systems, which includes the method of cluster expansions, pseudopotentials, and quantized fields. Chapter 12 discusses the theory of phase transitions, while Chapter 13 discusses fluctuations. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners from wide array of disciplines, such as physics, chemistry, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Historical Introduction
Chapter 1. The Statistical Basis of Thermodynamics
1.1 The Macroscopic and the Microscopic States
1.2 Contact Between Statistics and Thermodynamics: Physical Significance of Q(N,V,E)
1.3 Further Contact Between Statistics and Thermodynamics
1.4 The Classical Ideal Gas
1.5 The Entropy of Mixing and the Gibbs Paradox
1.6 The "Correct" Enumeration of The Microstates
Problems
Chapter 2. Elements of Ensemble Theory
2.1 Phase Space of a Classical System
2.2 Liouville's Theorem and its Consequences
2.3 The Microcanonical Ensemble
2.4 Examples
2.5 Quantum States and the Phase Space
2.6 Two Important Theorems—The "Equipartition" and the "Virial"
Problems
Chapter 3. The Canonical Ensemble
3.1 Equilibrium Between a System and a Heat Reservoir
3.2 A System in the Canonical Ensemble
3.3 Physical Significance of the Various Statistical Quantities
3.4 Alternative Expressions for the Partition Function
3.5 The Classical Systems
3.6 Energy Fluctuations in the Canonical Ensemble: Correspondence with the Microcanonical Ensemble
3.7 A System of Harmonic Oscillators
3.8 The Statistics of Paramagnetism
3.9 Thermodynamics of Magnetic Systems: Negative Temperatures
Problems
Chapter 4. The Grand Canonical Ensemble
4.1 Equilibrium Between a System and a Particle-Energy Reservoir
4.2 A System in the Grand Canonical Ensemble
4.3 Physical Significance of the Statistical Quantities
4.4 Examples
4.5 Density and Energy Fluctuations in the Grand Canonical Ensemble: Correspondence with Other Ensembles
Problems
Chapter 5. Formulation of Quantum Statistics
5.1 Quantum-Mechanical Ensemble Theory: The Density Matrix
5.2 Statistics of the Various Ensembles
5.3 Examples
5.4 Systems Composed of Indistinguishable Particles
5.5 The Density Matrix and the Partition Function of a System of Free Particles
Problems
Chapter 6. The Theory of Simple Gases
6.1 An Ideal Gas in a Quantum-Mechanical Microcanonical Ensemble
6.2 An Ideal Gas in Other Quantum-Mechanical Ensembles
6.3 Statistics of the Occupation Numbers
6.4 Kinetic Considerations
6.5 A Gaseous System in Mass Motion
6.6 Gaseous Systems Composed of Molecules with Internal Motion
A. Monatomic Molecules
B. Diatomic Molecules
C. Polyatomic Molecules
Problems
Chapter 7. Ideal Bose Systems
7.1 Thermodynamic Behavior of an Ideal Bose Gas
7.2 Thermodynamics of the Black-Body Radiation
7.3 The Field of Sound Waves
7.4 Inertial Density of the Sound Field
7.5 Elementary Excitations in Liquid Helium II
Problems
Chapter 8. Ideal Fermi Systems
8.1 Thermodynamic Behavior of an Ideal Fermi Gas
8.2 Magnetic Behavior of an Ideal Fermi Gas
A. Pauli Paramagnetism
B. Landau Diamagnetism and De Haas-Van Alphen Effect
8.3 The Electron Gas in Metals
A. Thermionic Emission
B. Photoelectric Emission
8.4 Statistical Equilibrium of White Dwarf Stars
8.5 Statistical Model of the Atom
Problems
Chapter 9. Statistical Mechanics of Interacting Systems: The Method Of Cluster
Expansions
9.1 Cluster Expansion for a Classical Gas
9.2 Virial Expansion of the Equation Of State
9.3 Evaluation of the Virial Coefficients
9.4 General Remarks on Cluster Expansions
9.5 Exact Treatment of the Second Virial Coefficient
9.6 Cluster Expansion for a Quantum-Mechanical System
9.7 The Binary Collision Method of Lee and Yang
9.8 Applications of he Binary Collision Method
A. A Gas of Noninteracting Particles
B. A Gas of Hard Spheres
Problems
Chapter 10. Statistical Mechanics of Interacting Systems: The Method of Pseudopotentials
10.1 The Two-Body Pseudopotential
10.2 The Λγ-Body Pseudopotential and its Eigenvalues
10.3 Low-Temperature Behavior of an Imperfect Fermi Gas
10.4 Low-Temperature Behavior of an Imperfect Bose Gas
10.5 The Ground State Wave Function of Bose Fluid
10.6 States with Quantized Circulation
10.7 "Rotation" of the Superfluid
10.8 Quantized Vortex Rings and the Breakdown of Superfluidity
Problems
Chapter 11. Statistical Mechanics of Interacting Systems: The Method of Quantized Fields
11.1 The Formalism of Second Quantization
11.2 Low-Lying States of an Imperfect Bose Gas
11.3 Energy Spectrum of a Bose Liquid
11.4 Low-Lying States of an Imperfect Fermi Gas
11.5 Energy Spectrum of a Fermi Liquid: Landau's Phenomenological Theory
Problems
Chapter 12. Theory of Phase Transitions
12.1 General Remarks on the Problem of Condensation
12.2 Mayer's Theory of Condensation
12.3 The Theory of Yang and Lee
12.4 Further Comments on the Theory of Yang and Lee
A. The Gaseous Phase and the Cluster Integrals
B. An Electrostatic Analogue
12.5 A Dynamical Model for Phase Transitions
12.6 The Lattice Gas and The Binary Alloy
12.7 Ising Model in the Zeroth Approximation
12.8 Ising Model in the First Approximation
12.9 Exact Treatments of the One-Dimensional Lattice
A. The Combinatorial Method
B. The Matrix Method
C. The Zeros Of The Grand Partition Function
12.10 Study of the Two- and Three-Dimensional Lattices
12.11 The Critical Indices
12.12 The Law of Corresponding States
Problems
Chapter 13. Fluctuations
13.1 Thermodynamic Fluctuations
13.2 Spatial Correlations in a Fluid
13.3 Einstein-Smoluchowski Theory of the Brownian Motion
13.4 Langevin Theory of the Brownian Motion
13.5 Approach to Equilibrium: The Fokker-Planck Equation
13.6 Spectral Analysis of Fluctuations: The Wiener-Khintchine Theorem
13.7 The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem
13.8 The Onsager Relations
Problems
Appendixes
A. Influence of Boundary Conditions on the Distribution of Quantum States
B. Certain Mathematical Functions
C. "Volume" and "Surface Area" of an W-Dimensional Sphere of Radius R
D. On the Bose-Einstein Integrals
E. On the Fermi-Dirac Integrals
F. General Physical Constants
G. Defined Values and Equivalents
H. General Mathematical Constants
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 25th September 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186887
R K Pathria
University of California at San Diego