Statistical, Mapping and Digital Approaches in Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Statistical, Mapping and Digital Approaches in Healthcare addresses all health territories, starting from the analysis of geographical data (health data, population data, health data systems and environmental data), to new health areas (Health 3.0), i.e. digital health territories. Specific tools are used to question environmental changes, such as health statistics, mapping, mathematical models, optimization models and serious games.
Key Features
- Uniquely combines the approaches of mathematicians, geographers and physician to the analysis of health territories
- Presents views that are based on an interdisciplinary framework, proposing a new look on health
- Ideal for both clinicians and policymakers
Readership
Students, Teachers and Researchers, Policy makers
Table of Contents
1. From the Territory to Health Territories
2. The Contribution of Statistics to the Understanding of Health Issues in a Territory
3. Contribution of Cartography to the Understanding of Health Issues
4. Contribution of Digital Technology to the Understanding of Health Issues in a Territory
5. The Territory as an Issue of Integration into a Process of Optimization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019627
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482113
About the Author
Gilles Maignant
Gilles Maignant is a research fellow at the CNRS at University Nice Sophia Antipolis and a Geographer at the laboratoiry ESPACE (UNS)
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Researcher, University Nice of Sophia Antipolis, France
Pascal Staccini
Pascal Staccini is a Professor at the University Nice Sophia Antipolis and the department head of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Nice
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France