Statistical, Mapping and Digital Approaches in Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482113, 9780081019627

Statistical, Mapping and Digital Approaches in Healthcare

1st Edition

Authors: Gilles Maignant Pascal Staccini
eBook ISBN: 9780081019627
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482113
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 21st November 2018
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
95.95
81.56
84.95
72.21
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
76.95
65.41
100.00
85.00
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Statistical, Mapping and Digital Approaches in Healthcare addresses all health territories, starting from the analysis of geographical data (health data, population data, health data systems and environmental data), to new health areas (Health 3.0), i.e. digital health territories. Specific tools are used to question environmental changes, such as health statistics, mapping, mathematical models, optimization models and serious games.

Key Features

  • Uniquely combines the approaches of mathematicians, geographers and physician to the analysis of health territories
  • Presents views that are based on an interdisciplinary framework, proposing a new look on health
  • Ideal for both clinicians and policymakers

Readership

Students, Teachers and Researchers, Policy makers

Table of Contents

1. From the Territory to Health Territories
2. The Contribution of Statistics to the Understanding of Health Issues in a Territory
3. Contribution of Cartography to the Understanding of Health Issues
4. Contribution of Digital Technology to the Understanding of Health Issues in a Territory
5. The Territory as an Issue of Integration into a Process of Optimization

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081019627
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482113

About the Author

Gilles Maignant

Gilles Maignant is a research fellow at the CNRS at University Nice Sophia Antipolis and a Geographer at the laboratoiry ESPACE (UNS)

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS Researcher, University Nice of Sophia Antipolis, France

Pascal Staccini

Pascal Staccini is a Professor at the University Nice Sophia Antipolis and the department head of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Nice

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.