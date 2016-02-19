Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 39: Statistical Decision Theory in Adaptive Control Systems focuses on the combination of control theory with statistical decision theory.

This volume is divided into nine chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the history of control theory and introduces statistical decision theory. The mathematical description of random processes is covered in Chapter 2. In Chapter 3, the basic concept of statistical decision theory is treated, while in Chapter 4, the method of solving statistical decision problems is described. The application of statistical decision concepts to control problems is explained in Chapter 5. Chapter 6 elaborates a method of designing an adaptive control system. An application of the sequential decision procedure to the design of decision adaptive control systems is illustrated in Chapter 7. Chapter 8 is devoted to the description of a method of the adaptive adjustment of parameters contained in nonlinear control systems, followed by a discussion of the future problems in applications of statistical decision theory to control processes in the last chapter.

This book is recommended for students and researchers concerned with statistical decision theory in adaptive control systems.