Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation
1st Edition
Description
Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation contains the proceedings of a Conference on Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation held at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on November 22-23, 1971, under the auspices of the Division of Applied Mathematics and the Center for Computer and Information Sciences. The papers review the application of quantitative, and particularly statistical, methods to the study of computer performance.
Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the state of the art of computer system evaluation and some quantitative methods (analytical, simulation, and empirical methods) that are applicable to the problem. A utility theoretic approach to evaluation of a time-sharing system is then described, followed by a discussion on the results of a multi-factor paging experiment. Subsequent chapters focus on statistical quantification of instruction and operand traces; measurement and improvement of program behavior under paging systems; free-storage algorithms; and probabilistic models for predicting software reliability.
This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in the fields ofcomputer science and applied mathematics.
Table of Contents
Authors, Discussants, and Session Chairmen
Preface
Foreword
Session I: General Approaches
Quantitative Methods for Evaluating Computer System Performance: A Review and Proposals
A Utility Theoretic Approach to Evaluation of a Time-Sharing System
Discussion
Session II: Evaluation of Current Systems
Modelling the Performance of the OS/360 Time-Sharing Option (TSO)
A Statistical Evaluation of the Scheduler of an Experimental Interactive Computing System
Discussion
Session III: Design of Experiments
A Multi-Factor Paging Experiment: I. The Experiment and the Conclusions
A Multi-Factor Paging Experiment: II. Statistical Methodology
Discussion
Session IV: Input Analysis
A Computer Performance Monitor and Markov Analysis for Multiprocessor System Evaluation
Statistical Quantification of Instruction and Operand Traces
Measurement and Improvement of Program Behavior under Paging Systems
Statistical Analysis of Series of Events in Computer Systems
Discussion
Session V: Regression Analysis
An Application of Statistical Methodology in the Study of Computer System Performance
On the Structure of CP-67 Overhead
The Use of Pure and Modified Regression Techniques for Developing Systems Performance Algorithms
Discussion
Session VI: Systems Management
Analysis of Free-Storage Algorithms
Locality: Working Set, Request String, Distance Function, and Replacement Stack
Statistical Methodology for Calibrating a Trace-Driven Simulator of a Batch Computer System
Discussion
Session VII: Software Reliability
Software Reliability Research
Probabilistic Models for Software Reliability Prediction
An Introduction to Growth Dynamics
Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260945