Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122669507, 9781483260945

Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation

1st Edition

Editors: Walter Freiberger
eBook ISBN: 9781483260945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 530
Description

Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation contains the proceedings of a Conference on Statistical Computer Performance Evaluation held at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on November 22-23, 1971, under the auspices of the Division of Applied Mathematics and the Center for Computer and Information Sciences. The papers review the application of quantitative, and particularly statistical, methods to the study of computer performance.

Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the state of the art of computer system evaluation and some quantitative methods (analytical, simulation, and empirical methods) that are applicable to the problem. A utility theoretic approach to evaluation of a time-sharing system is then described, followed by a discussion on the results of a multi-factor paging experiment. Subsequent chapters focus on statistical quantification of instruction and operand traces; measurement and improvement of program behavior under paging systems; free-storage algorithms; and probabilistic models for predicting software reliability.

This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in the fields ofcomputer science and applied mathematics.

Table of Contents


﻿Authors, Discussants, and Session Chairmen

Preface

Foreword

Session I: General Approaches

Quantitative Methods for Evaluating Computer System Performance: A Review and Proposals

A Utility Theoretic Approach to Evaluation of a Time-Sharing System

Discussion

Session II: Evaluation of Current Systems

Modelling the Performance of the OS/360 Time-Sharing Option (TSO)

A Statistical Evaluation of the Scheduler of an Experimental Interactive Computing System

Discussion

Session III: Design of Experiments

A Multi-Factor Paging Experiment: I. The Experiment and the Conclusions

A Multi-Factor Paging Experiment: II. Statistical Methodology

Discussion

Session IV: Input Analysis

A Computer Performance Monitor and Markov Analysis for Multiprocessor System Evaluation

Statistical Quantification of Instruction and Operand Traces

Measurement and Improvement of Program Behavior under Paging Systems

Statistical Analysis of Series of Events in Computer Systems

Discussion

Session V: Regression Analysis

An Application of Statistical Methodology in the Study of Computer System Performance

On the Structure of CP-67 Overhead

The Use of Pure and Modified Regression Techniques for Developing Systems Performance Algorithms

Discussion

Session VI: Systems Management

Analysis of Free-Storage Algorithms

Locality: Working Set, Request String, Distance Function, and Replacement Stack

Statistical Methodology for Calibrating a Trace-Driven Simulator of a Batch Computer System

Discussion

Session VII: Software Reliability

Software Reliability Research

Probabilistic Models for Software Reliability Prediction

An Introduction to Growth Dynamics

Discussion

