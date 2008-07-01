Statistical Aspects of the Microbiological Examination of Foods - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444530394, 9780080559377

Statistical Aspects of the Microbiological Examination of Foods

2nd Edition

Authors: Basil Jarvis Basil Jarvis
eBook ISBN: 9780080559377
Paperback ISBN: 9780444530394
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2008
Page Count: 336
Description

For many biologists, statistics are an anathema; but statistical analysis of quantitative and qualitative data is of considerable importance. Although spreadsheet software provides a diverse range of statistical tools, users are usually unsure which technique should be used. This book provides the basic statistical theory and practice to understand the types of tests frequently needed for the assessment of microbiological data. No prior knowledge of statistical techniques is required. Even when data can be given to a professional statistician for analysis, the microbiologist needs to have at least a general understanding of the underlying basis of statistical procedures in order to communicate effectively with the statistician. The book contains many worked examples to illustrate the use of the techniques and provides a plethora of references both to standard statistical works and to relevant original scientific papers on food microbiology.

Key Features

  • Basil Jarvis has had many years of experience in academic, research and industrial food microbiology and is a Past President of the Society for Applied Microbiology. He has published several edited books and more than 200 scientific articles concerned with food microbiology
  • NEW to this edition - chapters on Measurement Uncertainty in Microbiology, Statistical Process Control, Food Safety Objectives, Risk Assessment and Microbiological Criteria and a chapter on Validation of Microbiological Methods by Dr Sharon Brunelle, AOAC consultant
  • Includes additional figures and tables together with many worked examples to illustrate the use of specific procedures in the analysis of data obtained in the microbiological examination of foods

Readership

Microbiologists, food microbiologists, applied microbiologists, food scientists, food technologists, official analysts, environmental health officers.

Table of Contents

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF EXAMPLES

PREFACE

Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2: SOME BASIC STATISTICAL CONCEPTS

POPULATIONS

LOTS AND SAMPLES

AVERAGE SAMPLE POPULATIONS

STATISTICS AND PARAMETERS

VARIANCE AND ERROR

THE CENTRAL LIMIT THEOREM

Chapter 3: FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTIONS

TYPES OF FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION

STATISTICAL PROBABILITY

THE BINOMIAL DISTRIBUTION (σ2 < μ)

THE NORMAL DISTRIBUTION

THE POISSON DISTRIBUTION (σ2 = μ)

THE NEGATIVE BINOMIAL DISTRIBUTION (σ2 > μ)

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTIONS

TRANSFORMATIONS

Chapter 4: THE DISTRIBUTION OF MICROORGANISMS IN FOODS IN RELATION TO SAMPLING

RANDOM DISTRIBUTION

REGULAR DISTRIBUTION

CONTAGIOUS (HETEROGENEOUS) DISTRIBUTIONS

EFFECTS OF SAMPLE SIZE

Chapter 5: STATISTICAL ASPECTS OF SAMPLING FOR MICROBIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS

ATTRIBUTES AND VARIABLES SAMPLING

BINOMIAL AND TRINOMIAL DISTRIBUTIONS

ACCURACY OF THE SAMPLE ESTIMATE

ACCEPTANCE SAMPLING BY ATTRIBUTES

ACCEPTANCE SAMPLING BY VARIABLES

Chapter 6: ERRORS IN THE PREPARATION OF LABORATORY SAMPLES FOR ANALYSIS

LABORATORY SAMPLING ERRORS

DILUENT VOLUME ERRORS

PIPETTE VOLUME ERRORS

OTHER SOURCES OF ERROR

CALCULATION OF THE RELATIVE DILUTION ERROR

EFFECTS OF GROSS DILUTION SERIES ERRORS ON THE DERIVED COLONY COUNT

Chapter 7: ERRORS ASSOCIATED WITH COLONY COUNT PROCEDURES

SPECIFIC TECHNICAL ERRORS

PIPETTING AND DISTRIBUTION ERRORS

LIMITING PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE LIMITS OF THE COLONY COUNT

GENERAL TECHNICAL ERRORS

COMPARABILITY OF COLONY COUNT METHODS

OVERALL ERROR OF COLONY COUNT METHODS

Chapter 8: ERRORS ASSOCIATED WITH QUANTAL RESPONSE METHODS

DILUTION SERIES AND ITS MOST PROBABLE NUMBER COUNTS

MULTIPLE TEST DILUTION SERIES

QUANTIFICATION BASED ON RELATIVE PREVALENCE OF DEFECTIVES

SOME STATISTICAL ASPECTS OF MULTI-STAGE TESTS

Chapter 9: STATISTICAL CONSIDERATIONS OF OTHER METHODS IN QUANTITATIVE MICROBIOLOGY

DIRECT MICROSCOPIC METHODS

Howard Mould Count

INDIRECT METHODS

Chapter 10: MEASUREMENT UNCERTAINTY IN MICROBIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS

ACCURACY AND PRECISION

MEASUREMENT UNCERTAINTY

HOW IS UNCERTAINTY ESTIMATED?

REPORTING OF UNCERTAINTY

SAMPLING UNCERTAINTY

THE USE OF UNCERTAINTY MEASURES IN ASSESSING COMPLIANCE

Chapter 11: ESTIMATION OF MEASUREMENT UNCERTAINTY

THE ‘GENERALIZED UNCERTAINTY METHOD’ (GUM) OR BOTTOM-UP PROCEDURE

THE TOP-DOWN APPROACH TO ESTIMATION OF UNCERTAINTY

ANALYSIS OF VARIANCE (ANOVA)

ROBUST METHODS OF ANOVA

MEASUREMENT OF INTERMEDIATE REPRODUCIBILITY

ESTIMATION OF UNCERTAINTY ASSOCIATED WITH QUANTAL METHODS

Chapter 12: STATISTICAL PROCESS CONTROL USING MICROBIOLOGICAL DATA

WHAT IS SPC?

TREND ANALYSIS

TOOLS FOR SPC

SETTING CONTROL LIMITS

SHEWHART’S CONTROL CHARTS FOR VARIABLES DATA

CONCLUSION

Chapter 13: VALIDATION OF MICROBIOLOGICAL METHODS FOR FOOD

THE STAGES OF METHOD DEVELOPMENT

WHAT IS VALIDATION?

FUTURE DIRECTIONS

Chapter 14: RISK ASSESSMENT, FOOD SAFETY OBJECTIVES AND MICROBIOLOGICAL CRITERIA FOR FOODS

FOOD SAFETY OBJECTIVES AND RISK ASSESSMENT

MICROBIOLOGICAL CRITERIA

THE RELEVANCE OF MICROBIAL MEASUREMENT UNCERTAINTY TO MICROBIOLOGICAL CRITERIA

CONCLUSION

INDEX

About the Author

Basil Jarvis

Basil Jarvis

Prof. Basil Jarvis has held various academic and senior industrial research positions throughout his career as a food microbiologist. His work has taken him to many countries outside the UK including the USA, Scandinavia and South Africa. He has published widely on food quality and safety, including inhibition of microbes in food systems, microbial toxins in foods, rapid microbiological methods, and statistical aspects of food microbiology. For almost 40 years he has been a Visiting Professor at the University of Reading and for 20 years was an Honorary Professor of Life Sciences at the University of Surrey, where he established a WHO-sponsored graduate course in Food Microbiology for medical and veterinary practitioners.

He has served on numerous official advisory groups, including the statistics group of the AOAC Presidential Taskforce on ‘Best Practices in Microbiological Methods’. He is also a member of the ISO working group on Microbiological Statistics. He is a Past President and Honorary Member of the Society for Applied Microbiology, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology and a Fellow of the Institute for Food Science and Technology. Although now retired, he retains his interests in teaching students and considers statistics to be a relaxing hobby, especially when accompanied by a glass of fine wine!

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, School of Chemistry, Food and Pharmacy, The University of Reading, UK

