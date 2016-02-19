Statistical Analysis
Statistical Analysis: A Computer Oriented Approach discusses the probabilistic foundations of statistics, the standard statistical inference procedures, regression, and correlation analysis. The book also explains the analysis of variance and multivariate analysis, with an emphasis on the applications and interpretations of statistical tools. The text defines computer terminologies, coding sheets, format statements, and packaged statistical programs or software. Software and other related programs are tools for data analysis: the "frequency count program" analyzes discrete observations; and the "descriptive program" investigates one continuous variable. Other similar tools are the "descriptive program with strata" that evaluates more than one continuous random variable, and the "crosstabulation program" that reviews contingency tables. The book also explains the general linear model which is applied to the estimators and tests of hypotheses for simple and multiple linear regression models. The text shows how different packaged computer programs can be used to perform analyses of variance. For example, the factorial programs can analyze special designs of randomized blocks, replicated randomized blocks, and nested designs. For other special designs, including the split plot and Latin square designs, the investigator can make adaptations to the standard factorial program. The book is intended for students of statistical inference, computer programming, and readers interested in advanced mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
A Partial List of Commonly Used Notations
1 Introduction to Data Analysis
1.1 Data, Measurements, and Computational Tools
1.2 Components of a Computer Center—The Hardware
1.3 The Software
1.4 Preparation of Data for Packaged Programs
1.5 What to Look for in a Packaged Statistical Program
* 1.6 Other Uses of the Computer as a Statistical Tool
2 Preliminary Data Analysis
2.1 Frequency Count Programs—The Analysis of Discrete Variables
2.2 Descriptive Programs—The Analysis of Continuous Variables
2.3 Descriptive Programs with Strata—The Analysis of Two Continuous Variables
2.4 Descriptive Programs with Strata—The Analysis of p ≥ 2 Continuous Variables
2.5 Cross-Tabulation Programs—The Analysis of Contingency Tables
Problems
3 Regression and Correlation Analysis
3.1 Simple Linear Regression and Simple Correlation Analysis
3.2 Multiple Linear Regression, Multiple and Partial Correlations
3.3 Stepwise Regression
3.4 Nonlinear Regression
Problems
4 The Analysis of Variance
4.1 Basic Theory of the General Linear Model
4.2 Οne-Way Analysis of Variance
4.3 Two-Way Analysis of Variance
4.4 The General Factorial Design Program
4.5 Anova via Regression
4.6 Description of a General Anova Program
4.7 The Analysis of Covariance
Problems
5 Multivariate Statistical Methods
5.1 The Analysis of Outliers
5.2 Tests of Hypotheses on Mean Vectors
5.3 Classification of an Individual into One of Two Populations
5.4 Classification of an Individual into One of k Populations
5.5 Stepwise Discriminant Analysis
5.6 Principal Component Analysis
5.7 Factor Analysis
Problems
Appendix I Review of Fundamental Concepts
1.1 Concepts of Probability Theory
1.2 Common Univariate Distributions
1.3 Samples from a Population
1.4 Estimation of Population Parameters
1.5 Testing of Hypotheses
1.6 The Multivariate Normal Distribution
Appendix II Statistical Tables
