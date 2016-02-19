Stationary Phases in Gas Chromatography
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Authors: G. E. Baiulescu V. A. Ilie
Editors: R. Belcher H. Freiser
eBook ISBN: 9781483160771
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 376
Description
Stationary Phases in Gas Chromatography is a four-chapter book that begins with a description of chromatographic column, including its retention parameters; mobile and stationary phases; optimization of its process; and types of column in gas chromatography. Subsequent chapter focuses on the retention data and thermodynamic variables in the technique. The last two chapters report the different types of stationary phases in gas chromatography, as well as their selectivity.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Chromatographic Column
1.1 Retention Parameters
1.2 Mobile and Stationary Phase Contributions to Peak Dispersion
1.3 Optimization of Separation Processes
1.4 Types of Column Used in Gas Chromatography
Chapter 2. Retention Data and Thermodynamic Variables
2.1 Partition Coefficient
2.2 Activity Coefficients
2.3 Liquid Surface Effects in Gas-Liquid Chromatography
2.4 Thermodynamics of Gas-Solid Chromatography
Chapter 3. The Selectivity of the Stationary Phases Used in Gas Chromatography
3.1 Solute-Stationary Phase Interaction
3.2 Polarity of the Stationary Phases
3.3 Selectivity
3.4 Criteria for the Choice of Proper Stationary Phases in Gas Chromatography
Chapter 4. Types of Stationary Phases Used in Gas Chromatography
4.1 Liquid Stationary Phases
4.1.1 Non-polar Stationary Phases (Paraffinic)
4.1.2 Dilute Stationary Phases
4.1.3 Concentrated Stationary Phases
4.1.4 Specific Stationary Phases
4.2 Solid Stationary Phases
4.2.1 Non-polar Solid Stationary Phases
4.2.2 Ionic Solid Stationary Phases
4.2.3 Polar Solid Stationary Phases
4.2.4 Modified Adsorbents
4.2.5 Porous Polymers
4.2.6 Specific Solid Stationary Phases
References
Index
About the Author
G. E. Baiulescu
V. A. Ilie
About the Editor
R. Belcher
H. Freiser
