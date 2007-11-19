Stationary Fuel Cells: An Overview - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080451183, 9780080554709

Stationary Fuel Cells: An Overview

1st Edition

Authors: Kerry-Ann Adamson
eBook ISBN: 9780080554709
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080451183
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th November 2007
Page Count: 152
Description

Fuel cells are, according to some, the answer to the future problems of energy resources. Rather than solve those problems alone, they will doubtless form part of a growing group of alternative energy sources such as wind, tidal, photovoltaic and nuclear sources which will reduce our dependence on oil.

Stationary fuel cells are the kind used mainly for home, office and large-scale power plants. For those seeking a current overview of stationary fuel cells, their status and applications, market developments, market players, economics and future potential, this is where to look. Not a purely engineering textbook, it is designed to provide potential adopters of fuel cells with the information needed to make sensible decisions, and as such it is unique.

Key Features

Expert summary of current and future status Decision-making aid for non-engineers *Increasingly important fuel source

Readership

Energy auditors, applications managers, service engineers, building engineers, renewable enrgy specialists, chemical engineers, consultants, architects

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 2. The Fuel Cell Home 3. UPS and Backup Power 4. Large Stationary/ Backup Plants 5. Government and NGO Support Programmes 6. Government Policies and the Geopolitics of Fuel Choice 7. Lead Markets 8. Future Developments

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080554709
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080451183

About the Author

Kerry-Ann Adamson

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, 'Fuel Cell Today' magazine

