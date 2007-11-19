Stationary Fuel Cells: An Overview
1st Edition
Description
Fuel cells are, according to some, the answer to the future problems of energy resources. Rather than solve those problems alone, they will doubtless form part of a growing group of alternative energy sources such as wind, tidal, photovoltaic and nuclear sources which will reduce our dependence on oil.
Stationary fuel cells are the kind used mainly for home, office and large-scale power plants. For those seeking a current overview of stationary fuel cells, their status and applications, market developments, market players, economics and future potential, this is where to look. Not a purely engineering textbook, it is designed to provide potential adopters of fuel cells with the information needed to make sensible decisions, and as such it is unique.
Key Features
Expert summary of current and future status Decision-making aid for non-engineers *Increasingly important fuel source
Readership
Energy auditors, applications managers, service engineers, building engineers, renewable enrgy specialists, chemical engineers, consultants, architects
Table of Contents
- Introduction 2. The Fuel Cell Home 3. UPS and Backup Power 4. Large Stationary/ Backup Plants 5. Government and NGO Support Programmes 6. Government Policies and the Geopolitics of Fuel Choice 7. Lead Markets 8. Future Developments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554709
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080451183
About the Author
Kerry-Ann Adamson
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, 'Fuel Cell Today' magazine