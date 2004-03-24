Statins
1st Edition
Understanding Clinical Use
Authors: Jawahar Mehta
Description
STATINS: Understanding Clinical Use was written with you—the busy practitioner—in mind. It covers the class of drugs as a whole, discusses the benefits of statin use, and offers future perspectives on ancillary drug actions beyond cholesterol lowering. Leading expert Jawahar Mehta, MD offers you top-notch guidance based on his research and extensive clinical experience—all in one compact source so you don't have to wade through piles of literature to find the information you want.
Key Features
- Pharmacologic and clinical profiles that offer you rationales for using statins to treat a full range of problems.
- Guidance on when to use statins as a treatment in non-cardiologic events, plus discussions of new therapeutic areas.
- Coverage of some of the hottest topics in the field, including statins in the primary prevention of atherosclerosis related events, the effects of statins on C-reactive protein and statins and bone.
Table of Contents
- Statins- The discovery
2. Efficacy of statins in atherosclerosis- animal studies
3. Efficacy of statins in atherosclerosis- human studies
4. Statins and Coronary heart disease
5. Statins and stroke
6. Platelet inhibitory and anti-thrombotic effects of statins
7. Statins, nitric oxide and endothelial function
8. Statins as anti-oxidants
9. Different aspects of modulation of inflammation by statins
13. Bone preservation by statins
14. Statins and cancer
15. Statins and neo-vascularization
About the Author
Jawahar Mehta
Affiliations and Expertise
Stebbins Chair in Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine University of Arkansas Medical School, Little Rock, AR
