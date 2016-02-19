Static Electromagnetic Frequency Changers is about the theory, design, construction, and applications of static electromagnetic frequency changers, devices that used for multiplication or division of alternating current frequency. It is originally published in the Russian language. This book is organized into five chapters. The first three chapters introduce the readers to the principles of operation, the construction, and the potential applications of static electromagnetic frequency changers and to the principles of their design. The two concluding chapters use some hitherto unpublished work of the author and provide examples of the design of frequency doublers and triplers. This book will be of interest to engineers and scientific workers, engaged in the field of automatic control electrical machines and in other fields of technology connected with the use of alternating current above normal supply frequencies.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

1. The Principles and Construction of Static Electromagnetic Frequency Changers

1. The Principles of Frequency Multiplication

2. Methods of Frequency Multiplication

3. Single-Phase Multipliers with a Three-Phase Supply

4. Three-Phase Frequency Multipliers

5. The Principle of Frequency Division by Static Electromagnetic Arrangements

2. Applications of Static Electromagnetic Frequency Changers

1. Increasing the Frequency of Rotary Generators

2. High-Frequency Welding

3. Inductive Heating of Component Parts to Produce Surface Hardening

4. Supplying Fluorescent Lamps

5. Power Supplies for High-Speed Motors

6. The Application of a Frequency Multiplier as a Sensor in a Regulator

7. The Measuring of Direct Currents and Voltages with the Aid of a Doubled Frequency

8. The Use of a Frequency Doubler as a Magnetic Amplifier with Even Harmonic Output

9. Other Applications of Frequency Changes

3. Theory and Design of Frequency Multipliers Not Using Polarization By a Direct Current

1. Some Premises of Design

2. Methods of Calculation

3. The Effect of Air Gaps in the Magnetic Circuit

4. The Influence of Capacitor Compensation

5. Definition of Currents and Voltages in a Frequency Multiplier

6. The Simplified Method of Determining the Voltages and Currents at the Increased Frequency

7. The Design of Frequency Multipliers with Three-Phase Supplies

8. Calculation of the Leakage Reactance

9. Choice of Steel

10. Losses in Iron and Copper

11. An Example: The Design of a Frequency Tripler

4. The Theory and Design of Frequency Multipliers Using Polarization

1. The Theory of Frequency Doublers

2. The Design of a Frequency Doubler For Given Load Parameters

3. On The Design of a Frequency Doubler Intended for the Amplification of Direct Current Signals

4. Iron Loss in the Presence of Polarization

5. An Example: The Design of a Frequency Doubter

5. Some Matters Arising in the Design of Frequency Dividers

Appendix A: Tim Simulation of Static Frequency Multipliers

Appendix B: Values of Bessel Functions

References

Index

