State of the Art of Research on Down Syndrome, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genetics and genomics of Down syndrome
Pierluigi Strippoli, Maria Chiara Pelleri, Allison Piovesan, Maria Caracausi, Francesca Antonaros, and Lorenza Vitale
2. Infant foundations in Down syndrome: early constraints on cognitive skill acquisition
Deborah J. Fidler, Amy W. Needham, and Emily Schworer
3. Cognitive profiles in individuals with Down syndrome
Francesca Pulina, Renzo Vianello, and Silvia Lanfranchi
4. The working memory of individuals with Down syndrome
Elizabeth Doerr, Barbara Carretti, and Silvia Lanfranchi
5. Environment learning in individuals with Down syndrome
Chiara Meneghetti, Enrico Toffalini, Barbara Carretti, and Silvia Lanfranchi
6. Motor development and Down syndrome
Marianna Alesi and Giuseppe Battaglia
7. Reading for comprehension: the contribution of decoding, linguistic and cognitive skills
Maja Roch, Laura Mattera, and Eleonora Simion
8. Mathematical abilities in Down syndrome
Sara Onnivello, Silvia Lanfranchi, and Marco Zorzi
Description
State of the Art of Research on Down Syndrome, Volume 56, the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the Genetics and Genomics of Down Syndrome, Motor Development and Down Syndrome, Cognitive Profiles in Individuals with Down syndrome, Working Memory and Down syndrome, Environment Learning in Individuals with Down syndrome, Reading for Comprehension: The Contribution of Decoding, Linguistic and Cognitive Skills, Number Sense in Down syndrome, Early Starting States in Infants with Down Syndrome: Implications for Research and Practice, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the State of the Art of Research on Down Syndrome
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Research in Developmental Disabilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128184547
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Silvia Lanfranchi Serial Volume Editor
Silvia Lanfranchi is at Università Degli Studi Di Padova, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Università Degli Studi Di Padova, Italy